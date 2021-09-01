Embrace the Spirit of Self-confidence and Motivation with Hip-Hop and Dance Beats: Artist XtDadon Unveils New Album

XtDadon-Game On

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA, CANADA, September 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- A rising new force in the genre of Pop music, XtDadon is all set to take the music industry by storm. With a breakthrough album titled ‘ Game On ’, the growing artist is solidifying his position as a stunning icon in the genres of Pop and World Music. Enthusiastic to share his beliefs and values with his listeners, XtDadon is a true powerhouse of finesse, exhibited by his many musical talents.Produced by Sick Drums and Prince Prexy, and featuring artists like Kaybd, Jenni Chizzy, and Swissbanc, “Game On” is designed to make listeners feel uplifting emotions like self-confidence, gratefulness towards the Lord, self-motivation, and positive reflection on their past.“My music is unique because most of my words come from my heart and I personally wrote all tracks in the EP,” says XtDadon about his latest album.With the release of his much-awaited new album titled ‘Game On’, the eclectic artist highlights a wide range of vocal brilliance, which he beautifully uses to share his unique message through stories and personal experiences. To XtDadon, his music represents his love for his listeners and his appreciation for their unwavering support as he tells his story through music, touching hearts and minds. Check out XtDadon’s new album and follow the artist on social media to stay up-to-date with each new release. Reach out via the contact information for interviews, collaborations, and/or promotional access.####AboutA talented Indie musician is known for mixing rap, dancehall, hip-hop, and afrobeats into catchy tunes, XtDadon recorded his first single in 2008, titled “Get High” featuring Dekumzy. Motivated by his love for his son and family; and inspired by God, XtDadon’s goal is to be the best of himself, work with the best teams in the music industry, win awards around the world, and be featured by recognized award-winning superstars. After the drop of his EP, “Game On”, XtDadon plans on releasing a single every month. As the C.E.O of XT Entertainment, he is looking forward to partnering with a bigger record label and achieving his dreams of being the best version of himself possible.With a stirring discography that boasts singles such as “Look in My Eyes”, as well as his latest party song titled “Bounce Wine”, the talented artist remains driven to captivate listeners. Inspired by his past, present and future dreams to be one of the best-recognized rap artists in the world, listeners can look forward to much more feel-good music from XtDadon.Links:Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057505956937 Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/xtdadon/ YouTube: https://youtube.com/channel/UCep6k-OFu-59xtGcIlFdk6A SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.app.goo.gl/WyLBW Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2MyxqSRagdeaMgguR0IYSG?si=wEOLoQx8RlWLVIAThZJIrQ&utm_source=copy-link&dl_branch=1

XtDadon - Look In My Eyes (Official Video)