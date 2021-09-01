Peter J. Burns III Invited to Speak at 'Family Office Trends for 2021 and Beyond' Conference
I'm honored to be a guest speaker for a conference that addresses where family offices should deploy their investment. I am looking forward to sharing my insights.”DEL MAR, CALIFORNIA, US, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serial entrepreneur Peter J. Burns III, a Forbes Magazine columnist, will be a guest speaker at “Family Office Trends for 2021 and Beyond” held September 14-15 in Palo Alto.
— Peter J. Burns III
The event, which will be available in person and on Zoom, will report on “family office trends with a deep dive into the Silicon Valley and California business investment eco system.” The agenda can be viewed here.
Burns, who has started or helped start almost 200 small businesses, is the CEO of two companies that are fueling the growth of entrepreneurship in America – Burns Funding and Millennial Queenmaker.
"I'm honored to be a guest speaker for a conference that addresses where family offices should deploy their investment," said Burns. "We're at a critical juncture in this country, where investment opportunities are plentiful. I am looking forward to sharing my insights about what I am seeing and where those opportunities might lie."
Burns Funding is an emerging aggregator of non-traditional tools for securing growth capital. Four of those tools stand out:
First, Burns Funding has institutionalized the bridge funding process to help clients reduce credit card debt and obtain a higher credit score. This allows Burns Funding clients to secure more capital at remarkably low interest rates, in some cases as low as zero percent for an introductory period of 12-21 months.
Second, Burns Funding has pioneered the use of Cost Segregation to allow commercial real estate owners to generate capital (in the form of tax savings) based on a little-known IRS allowance. A cost segregation study identifies aspects of a property that can be placed on accelerated depreciation life cycles, typically resulting in huge tax savings for eligible property owners.
Third, Burns Funding offers a market in shelf corporations, which are business entities that are no longer being used because their assets have been sold, typically through acquisition. However, these corporations are still viable because they have exemplary credit records. While these entities typically range in cost from $5,000 to $10,000, their clean record can help clients secure lines of credit for growth.
Fourth, Burns Funding offers a blanket loan program, where through its prodigious lender network it can help entrepreneurs and investors consolidate many smaller loans into one blanket loan, typically at a lower interest rate, with considerably less maintenance. There are also cash-out opportunities with these loans, providing access to growth capital.
Millennial Queenmaker was created last spring as a platform to facilitate the entrepreneurial careers of female millennials. The company has already attracted thousands of applicants and has spawned more than a half-dozen businesses.
Millennial Queenmaker has three components:
First, it offers mentoring to young women, who have an operating business and the appropriate funding. The entrepreneur merely needs guidance from Burns or the deep bench of female advisors he has assembled, such as Sue Malone of Strategies for Small Business.
Second, Millennial Queenmaker offers a placement service for young female entrepreneurs, who may or may not have the funding, but are unsure of what kind of business they would like to own and manage. The company has vetted more than 40 businesses (some the of them franchises) that have a high propensity for success. They are only missing two ingredients – the appropriate funding and a smart, ambitious young woman ready to take the reins.
Third, Millennial Queenmaker and its sister company, Burns Funding, helps provide the capital as highlighted above.
About Peter J. Burns III
Peter J. Burns III is a serial entrepreneur, who has demonstrated time and time again that he has a keen eye for creating innovative businesses and partnerships.
Based today in Del Mar, California, Burns grew up in a well-established New England family in New Canaan, Connecticut. He was briefly educated at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School at West Point, the University of Virginia (UVa), and finally the Harvard Business School's Owners and Presidents Management Program. While his two younger brothers went on to have successful business careers, Burns chose the life of an entrepreneur.
Burns adds that his "official" career as an entrepreneur started as a result of his enrollment in an Entrepreneurship course at UVa's venerable McIntire School of Commerce. His business plan for that course was importing mopeds (motorized bikes) to the US from Europe and renting them to tourists at US resorts. “I executed my business plan on Nantucket after my class was over, made a small fortune and never looked back,” said Burns.
Burns started hundreds of businesses over the next two decades. He then moved to Arizona in the early 2000s and became a pro bono adjunct faculty member at the highly respected Barrett Honors College at Arizona State University. In 2006, he took his teaching practice across town to Grand Canyon University and its entrepreneur-like founder Brent Richardson, where the two men would launch the nation’s first College of Entrepreneurship at GCU.
“The spark behind the college was ignited only a month ago by Peter Burns, a self-made millionaire who is teaching entrepreneur education classes at Arizona State University's Barrett Honors College,” according to the Phoenix Business Journal. “Burns met with GCU Chief Executive Brent Richardson after, Burns says, ASU and its business school weren't interested in forming a program specifically targeting entrepreneurs.”
In recognition of his work, Burns was honored by the Arizona chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America its Businessperson of the Year in 2007.
Shortly thereafter, he started Club Entrepreneur as a way to bring entrepreneurs together in an
“open-source entrepreneurship” platform. The Phoenix chapter attracted 10,000 members.
In 2016, Burns moved to the West Coast and started Burns Funding as a way to help entrepreneurs secure hard-to-get funding for their businesses.
Burns is the father of two daughters and four granddaughters, which he credits as an influence for Millennial Queenmaker.
