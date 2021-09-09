PAYAKT - Shopping & Service On Click is available all over India & Worldwide service is coming soon
PAYAKT will provide products to customers at most competitive price as compared to any other e-commerce platform with free shipping options available in IndiaNAVI MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PAYAKT is offering customers a seamless user experience with features such as curated search, easy returns, shipment tracking, discreet shipping and hassle free transaction with multiple payment option including cash on delivery for all PAYAKT products. Through this website customers can purchase all goods in the company portfolio of 3000 products which includes kitchen items, house hold items, software, clothing’s & lots more which will be available at cheapest price as compared to any other e-commerce platform without compromising the quality of product or services.
PAYAKT will provide free shipping across India on minimum order value & surprise gift for all valuable customers. Company has also tied up with some reputed logistics providers for swift delivery. Everything is customized in this website so that customers will get best overall experience. Lots of new features will be added soon like recharge, bill & utility payments including world-wide service.
Talking about development, Mr. Satish Kumar Tripathy said ”The outbreak of the COVID 19 pandemic followed by restriction, lock-down & social distancing norms have restricted consumers spending habits. It has pushed e-commerce sales to the forefront of the retail and boosted online shopping. Even though e-commerce contributes 5-7% share to the business, the company’s sales from e-commerce rose by 80 %". He added “we realized that e-commerce is the need of the hour and PAYAKT has come forward to establish credibility among customers and maintain brand loyalty".
PAYAKT promises to give utmost service without compromising the quality of products as well as services. Please visit the website www.payakt.com to enjoy shopping & services with us. To download PAYAKTAPP, you can visit Google Play-Store. Housewife, students or anyone who wants to do extra income working from home can JOIN the store affiliate program for unlimited income.
