Queens, NY Couple Running Software Company from their Basement Celebrating Recognition on Inc. 5000 List
QUEENS, N.Y., USA, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the years, Inc. Magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list has recognized America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies, including the likes of Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft and Patagonia. This year, the list includes an immigrant couple originally from Bangladesh who operate their software development agency from their basement office in Queens.
SJ Innovation, which specializes in web development, mobile applications and quality assurance and is a vendor for leading companies such as Johnson & Johnson and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, ranks #4442 on the 2021 Inc. 5000 list. It also placed 531st among all software companies and is in the top 300 for companies based in the state of New York.
“Seventeen years ago, long before it became commonplace to work remotely from home, my wife, Shahera Choudhury, and I started this company from our bedroom office and in time converted our basement into our home office. The beginning was hard; we sent hundreds of emails to potential clients and hardly received any response. However, once we started getting some client projects and were able to successfully deliver them, this became the driving source for us to continue on this journey. As the workload increased over time, we needed more helping hands to join us and work with us. This started the initial growth for us and through hard work, very devoted team members, perseverance and learning key skills such as business development and financial planning, we made a name for ourselves within the software and IT industry,” said SJ Innovation CEO Shahed Islam.
He continued, “People have asked us over the years why we do not move to a bigger office, but we’ve chosen to invest in our employees instead of a fancy and expensive office in Manhattan because that’s where our strength lies and our employees are what makes SJ Innovation what it is today.”
SJ Innovation now has branches in Goa, India; Ukraine; and Bangladesh (Dhaka and Sylhet), with a total of 150 employees worldwide and growing. As a team, SJ Innovation fully collaborates with and supports customers while providing high-quality work and ensuring success. The company is also continuously working on broadening its range of services and thriving to improve performance.
“We are so honored to be included on this prestigious list of the successful independent small businesses in the United States,” said Choudhury, the COO of SJ Innovation. “SJ Innovation has had a great impact serving customers such as J&J and Janssen Pharma, many U.S. companies and innovative, entrepreneurial start-ups that are on their way to exponential growth themselves. SJ Innovation has grown not just in size but also in knowledge, and is so proud of our global presence. We thank our employees for their hard work and dedication. They share in the success of this honor.”
The complete results of the Inc. 5000 2021 List of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies, which include an interactive database and company profiles, sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/inc5000.
For more information on SJ Innovation, visit sjinnovation.com.
