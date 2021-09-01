Cordwood Covers Launches Innovative Product to Make and Secure a Perfectly Stacked Woodpile
Woodpiles now easy to stack and manage with revolutionary base and integral coverCONNECTICUT, USA, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cordwood Covers today announced the launch of its new product, a device to create a solid, self-supporting woodpile for secure protection from the elements that provides efficient wood drying. A Cordwood Cover includes a mesh base to help homeowners securely start stacking the woodpile and a specially designed cover that latches with straps to the base. The straps ensure that the cover stays secure and never blows off, and the wood stays dry and stable. Integral vents in the peak of the cover ensure adequate airflow for proper wood seasoning.
As people begin to take logs from their woodpiles for their stoves or fireplaces, the pile will naturally get lower. The intuitive strap design allows the user to pull the strap tighter so the cover will securely become lower, tighter and more conforming. The firewood cover and base are inspired by a time-honored traditional woodpile stacking method called a Holz Hausen. Each Cordwood Cover will hold approximately two cords of wood and is waterproof.
“Our idea takes the traditional method of stacking wood in what we call the traditional Holz Hausen method,” said the CEO and owner of Cordwood Covers, Joe Orban. “This builds the perfect woodpile and improves the stack with a custom, waterproof cover to keep out snow, rain and leaves. I developed the idea after learning how to stack woodpiles in the traditional method of Holz Hausen, but realized that with this method, there is always a challenge to keep water from saturating the woodpile.”
Orban explained, “This traditional Holz Hausen stacking method always meant systematically building the pile and placing logs on the top with bark up, similar to shingles, to help shed rainwater. Unfortunately, as users start to consume wood, the roof is the first to go. This leaves the pile open to snow and rain. I thought it would be great to make a custom cover to prevent this from happening. We then combined the waterproof system with a base that allows people to buckle the cover securely to the base. There is no better way to protect your firewood all year.”
The Orban family has been splitting and stacking firewood over three generations. Joe still carries on the tradition in his family. “On a fall day, you’ll find my son on the log splitter controls, me loading and Dad directing his grandkids on how it’s all done. We enjoy family time together as a fun break from our otherwise hectic lives.”
For a short video on how easy it is to set up the Cordwood Cover and remove daily firewood, visit youtube.com/watch?v=tYcUKkCslVM.
Cordwood Covers have been featured on the WranglerStar YouTube channel and the company is offering free shipping on orders over $200.
For more information and to shop now, visit cordwoodcovers.com. The company can also be followed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Pinterest and YouTube.
