ARICOMA Group acquires Swedish tech consultancy company Stratiteq to strengthen its presence in the Scandinavian market
EINPresswire.com/ -- ARICOMA Group takes another step in its international expansion as it acquires the Swedish technology company Stratiteq. ARICOMA Group, an IT services buy-and-build platform owned by KKCG, will strengthen its position not only in the markets of Sweden and Scandinavia but also within the field of data-driven business solutions and strategic consulting. Stratiteq, with offices in Malmö and Stockholm, brings over 100 new employees to ARICOMA Group.
”With Stratiteq, we have found a true gem of a company, with great people. Their track record is impressive, with many innovative projects for both regional and international companies such as Haldex, Skånetrafiken, Securitas, and Vattenfall. They know the whole process from start to finish; from advanced software development, to innovative strategies that transform how companies can operate in the digital and data-driven landscape. They will strengthen our group, and we will accelerate their growth. It’s really a perfect fit,” says Ludovic Gaudé, Head of Custom Software Development operations at ARICOMA Group.
Johan Ahlqvist, Chairman of the Board at Stratiteq, continues:” We are delighted to join the ARICOMA Group. For us, this is taking a natural next step in the story of Stratiteq, by fast-tracking the new strategic direction we started in 2020, while respecting the core values on which Stratiteq was founded 17 years ago. We look forward to working with the companies in the group and creating innovative solutions together.”
ARICOMA Group is working towards becoming a strong European player in the field of ICT and SW solutions. According to Michal Tománek, Investment Director at KKCG, this acquisition is yet another step towards that goal. “Stratiteq will help us not just to increase our profile in Scandinavia but also to enhance our capabilities in the extremely attractive space of digital transformation.”
With this acquisition, all of Stratiteq’s operations and lines of business will continue unchanged in the near future. ARICOMA Group is committed to maintaining the leadership and the core values that Stratiteq was built upon.
Frank Hennekens, CEO, Stratiteq, says: ”We have big ambitions and have so far focused 100% on creating our own growth. But when we met with the people behind ARICOMA Group, it just felt right, not least culturally. We believe that our competence is a natural complement to the ARICOMA Group and we are excited to become part of a constellation that has both the knowledge and the muscle to help us grow our business.”
The deal was signed this Monday, where an agreement on the sale of a 100% share in the company was made by the owners of Stratiteq and representatives of the ARICOMA Group. The transaction is still subject to approval of the respective anti-monopoly offices and is expected to close at the beginning of October.
Once the deal goes through, the ARICOMA Group will comprise of 9 companies with a consolidated turnover exceeding EUR 340 million, and an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of almost EUR 37 million. It employs over 3,000 people.
Dana Dvořáková
”With Stratiteq, we have found a true gem of a company, with great people. Their track record is impressive, with many innovative projects for both regional and international companies such as Haldex, Skånetrafiken, Securitas, and Vattenfall. They know the whole process from start to finish; from advanced software development, to innovative strategies that transform how companies can operate in the digital and data-driven landscape. They will strengthen our group, and we will accelerate their growth. It’s really a perfect fit,” says Ludovic Gaudé, Head of Custom Software Development operations at ARICOMA Group.
Johan Ahlqvist, Chairman of the Board at Stratiteq, continues:” We are delighted to join the ARICOMA Group. For us, this is taking a natural next step in the story of Stratiteq, by fast-tracking the new strategic direction we started in 2020, while respecting the core values on which Stratiteq was founded 17 years ago. We look forward to working with the companies in the group and creating innovative solutions together.”
ARICOMA Group is working towards becoming a strong European player in the field of ICT and SW solutions. According to Michal Tománek, Investment Director at KKCG, this acquisition is yet another step towards that goal. “Stratiteq will help us not just to increase our profile in Scandinavia but also to enhance our capabilities in the extremely attractive space of digital transformation.”
With this acquisition, all of Stratiteq’s operations and lines of business will continue unchanged in the near future. ARICOMA Group is committed to maintaining the leadership and the core values that Stratiteq was built upon.
Frank Hennekens, CEO, Stratiteq, says: ”We have big ambitions and have so far focused 100% on creating our own growth. But when we met with the people behind ARICOMA Group, it just felt right, not least culturally. We believe that our competence is a natural complement to the ARICOMA Group and we are excited to become part of a constellation that has both the knowledge and the muscle to help us grow our business.”
The deal was signed this Monday, where an agreement on the sale of a 100% share in the company was made by the owners of Stratiteq and representatives of the ARICOMA Group. The transaction is still subject to approval of the respective anti-monopoly offices and is expected to close at the beginning of October.
Once the deal goes through, the ARICOMA Group will comprise of 9 companies with a consolidated turnover exceeding EUR 340 million, and an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of almost EUR 37 million. It employs over 3,000 people.
Dana Dvořáková
ARICOMA Group
+420 602 372 834
dana.dvorakova@kkcg.com