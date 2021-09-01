Trocars Market Driven By Increasing Geriatric Population

Trocars Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing aging population is expected to increase the prevalence of age-related ailments, thus contributing to the growth of the trocars market over coming years. The elderly population is increasing rapidly across the world and it is expected to continue over the forecast period. Several routine surgical procedures are being gradually replaced by laparoscopic techniques in the older population. During laparoscopic surgery, trocars are inserted through the abdomen to cause minimal invasion to a patient. According to the World Population Ageing Report, in 2019, the world's population of people aged 65 and up was 703 million, with the number of people aged 65 and up expected to double to 1.5 billion by 2050. Therefore, the increasing aging population drives the growth of the trocars market.

North America was the largest region in the trocars market in 2020. Europe was the second-largest region the in trocars market. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. The countries covered in the trocars market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The trocars market consists of sales of trocars by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture trocars. A trocar is a medical or veterinary device made up of an awl, a cannula, and a seal. Trocars are sharp-pointed surgical devices that puncture a bodily cavity and offer intra-abdominal access when used with a cannula. It is a type of instrument used in surgeries to insert various surgical implements into blood vessels and to allow the escape of gas and fluid from body organs.

The global trocars market size is expected to grow from $642.8 million in 2020 to $686.7 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The trocars market is expected to reach $949.8 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 8.4%.

Major players in the trocars industry are Johnson & Johnson Medical Devices, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Medtronic, Teleflex Incorporated, CooperSurgical Inc., CONMED Corporation, Applied Medical Resources Corporation, LaproSurge, Purple Surgical, Unimax medical systems Inc, and Olympus Corporation.

TBRC’s global trocars market report is segmented by product into disposable trocars, reposable trocars, reusable trocars, accessories, by tip into bladeless trocars, optical trocars, bladed trocars, blunt trocars, and by application into general surgery, gynaecological surgery, urological surgery, bariatric surgery, others.

Trocars Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Disposable Trocars, Reposable Trocars, Reusable Trocars, Accessories), By Tip (Bladeless Trocars, Optical Trocars, Bladed Trocars, Blunt Trocars), By Application (General Surgery, Gynaecological Surgery, Urological Surgery, Bariatric Surgery), COVID-19 Growth And Change

