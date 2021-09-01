Einvestment Fund: Weekly Transaction Volume of Bitcoin Exceeded 8 Billion USD
Bitcoin's weekly transaction volume reached it's All-Time-High and exceeded 8 Billion USD. The volume has grown by more than 50% compared to the last record.
We are currently holding a diversified selection of digital assets including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Polkadot, Luna and Solana. BTC dominance rate is getting lower, that's a good sign for crypto investors.”LISBON, PORTUGAL, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The weekly volume of transactions in the Bitcoin network exceeded 8 billion US Dollars and updated its all-time high, according to Einvestment Fund analysts research. The volume of Bitcoin transactions for the week exceeded the previous record by more than 50%. During this period, the volume of transfers in US dollars did not show a record growth. This may indicate that most of the transactions are internal transfers on the bitcoin network, including transfers between crypto exchanges denominated in BTC. Analysts at Einvestment Fund indicated that Bitcoin is currently at the top of a strong support zone. The price of the main cryptocurrency ranges between $46-48 Thousand. According to analysts, this indicates strong cumulative demand. In other words, crypto investors are accumulating Bitcoins.
Bitcoin is currently around 30% up since early August. On September 1, the main cryptocurrency is trading at $47,000, and its capitalization is 880 Million US Dollars. On August 23, the price of Bitcoin exceeded $50 thousand first time since mid-May. According to the fund's research, crypto adoption was accelerated by NFT and massive launch of Bitcoin, crypto ETFs and mutual funds that provide investors exposure to digital assets. Secondly, investments in blockchain-driven startups and DeFi sector continue setting the new records. Additionally, superproductive and highly cost-efficient Solana blockchain positively impacted on crypto market. According to Coinmarketcap, Solana takes 8th place by market capitalization with a price of over $110, which is 100 times higher than $1 price in December, 2020.
About Einvestment Fund
Einvestment Fund is a segregated portfolio company operating as mutual fund since 2018. The fund offers investors selection of diversified investment products providing exposure to global markets and broad range of asset classes, sectors, countries and currencies. Portfolio managers of the fund developed goal-based solutions for international investors who are looking to invest formonthly income and supercharge their investment portfolio with income-producing assets.
