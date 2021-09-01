SKALE collaborates with The FinLab to help Brick-and-Mortar SMEs Nationwide
SKALE, All-in-One Marketing Tool is launching Singapore’s First Digital Voucher Festival to help Brick-and-Mortar businesses bounce backSINGAPORE, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SKALE, an All-in-One Marketing Tool, is pleased to announce the launch of Singapore’s First Digital Voucher festival for brick-and-mortar small and medium-sized enterprises (SME), Promosnear.me: Voucher Fest 2021, from 17 September 2021 to 20 December 2021. This festival is designed to help these businesses bounce back from the impact of COVID-19 restrictions, while increasing customer footfall and drive higher sales.
Singapore’s brick-and-mortar businesses have been hit hard by COVID-19 and retailers have seen sales drop between 30 per cent to 70 per cent as a result of COVID-19 restrictions, according to Rose Tong, the executive director of the Singapore Retailers Association. The continued restrictions have also significantly impact retailers’ ability to invest in bringing customers back to their stores and catch up on lost sales.
Promosnear.me: Voucher Fest will allow up to 2,000 brick-and-mortar SMEs to offer deals and promotions to up to 1.2 million shoppers nationwide via hyper-local Digital Vouchers. As part of this initiative, SKALE will also be funding all marketing investment and providing full marketing support with the use of SKALE’s Digital Voucher solution, Geo-Fencing Ads and Gamification to bring customers back to stores. Among the brands participating are Four Seasons Durian, Edith Patisserie, Big Fish Small Fish , Trehaus and many others across F&B, Services, Entertainment and Fashion Retail.
Many businesses have pivoted to online platforms, yet brick-and-mortar sales still account for 80 per cent of total sales. This proves the resiliency of brick-and-mortar stores, and the importance of both the e-Commerce and brick-and-mortar sales channel. SKALE’s Digital Voucher solution bridges the gap between the physical and online space, allowing brick-and-mortar retailers to build a wealth of customer data, drive customers to their store and have real-time visibility on sales generated through their promotions in a single dashboard.
SKALE’s CEO, Yuet Whey Siah, shared, “This period is highly crucial for many SME retailers, especially offline retailers. In the past 15 months, SKALE has worked with many offline retailers to help them recapture lost sales and to rebound from the impact of the 2020 Circuit Breaker. However, the latest tightening of measures presents them with a new reality – that there is an increased importance to digitise and leverage technology to sustain business growth.”
To support Singapore’s brick-and-mortar SMEs, SKALE is collaborating with The FinLab to help up to 2,000 SMEs nationwide adopt digital marketing solutions and sustain business growth. The FinLab, an innovation accelerator powered by UOB and SGInnovate, has been helping SMEs transform and scale their businesses by connecting them to industry experts and mentors, and facilitating the right technology solutions, through their business transformation programme.
To learn more about Promosnear.me: Voucher Fest, kindly visit the website at https://www.skale.today/voucher-fest-2021.
To join Promosnear.me: Voucher Fest, kindly submit your interest at: Join Now
About SKALE
SKALE was officially launched in 2019 as the simplest All-In-One marketing tool for SMEs to enable SMEs to acquire new customers and grow trackable sales effectively. SKALE is a solution for enterprises and small businesses and can customise its offerings for large corporations while offering a self-service solution for SMEs with a focus on offline retail. The marketing platform boasts a host of features for its clients to choose from, empowering them to increase enquiries, footfall, leads and sales conversions as well as track e-commerce and omnichannel sales conversion.
About The Finlab
Founded in 2015, The FinLab is an innovation accelerator powered by UOB and SGInnovate for fintechs and start-ups to develop fit-for-market solutions. In 2018, it expanded its scope to help small-and-medium enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups to transform their businesses. In 2019, to support the needs of SMEs in the region and to serve UOB’s large SME customer base, The FinLab expanded to other ASEAN markets. The FinLab is currently present in three countries – Singapore, Malaysia, and Thailand – to help businesses scale across ASEAN by connecting them to industry experts and mentors, and facilitating the right technology solutions to power their growth, maximise their efficiency and enable long-term success.
In 2020, The FinLab Online was launched to enable more businesses to tap on the knowledge, tools and resources from The FinLab’s regional network established over the years.
