Why EB-5 Investors Should Invest Today in a Direct Project at $500K
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 consultancy, regional center operator, and fund manager, will host a free webinar, “Why Direct EB-5 Today at $500K” with guest panelist Edward Beshara, Esq., of Beshara, P.A on Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 3:00 PM EDT. Click here to register for the webinar or to watch a video recording of the webinar after the webinar takes place.
Following the sunset date of the EB-5 Regional Center Program on June 30, 2021, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) is accepting only I-526 petitions for direct EB-5 investments. Additionally, on June 22, 2021, a California magistrate judge invalidated the EB-5 Program Modernization Rule that came into effect on November 21, 2019. Consequently, the minimum investment amount for projects located in targeted employment areas (TEAs) has returned to $500,000 ($1.0 million if not located in a TEA).
To help investors make the most of the opportunity to make direct EB-5 investments of $500,000 in projects located in TEAs, the webinar addresses several frequently asked questions and provides an overview of the benefits of multi-unit direct EB-5 investments. The following questions will be covered in the webinar:
• How is a direct EB-5 investment better than a regional center investment?
• How does a direct project show 10 new jobs?
• How can I receive a return on my $500K investment?
• When will my $500K investment be returned?
• How can I evaluate immigration risk in a direct EB-5 project?
• How can I evaluate financial risk in a direct EB-5 project?
• What are multi-unit direct EB-5 investments, and what benefits do they offer?
• Will a multi-unit direct EB-5 investment diversify my immigration and financial risk?
EB5AN Managing partner Sam Silverman noted that there is likely a limited window for investing at $500,000 and encouraged prospective investors to take advantage of the opportunity while it remains available. “The EB-5 regional center program is likely to get renewed in the coming months,” said Silverman. “When it is renewed, it is highly likely that the EB-5 program’s minimum investment amount will be increased.”
“It is important to conduct due diligence on all prospective EB-5 projects, either direct or regional center, in order to make an informed investment decision that considers all financial and immigration risk aspects of the investment,” Edward C. Beshara, Esq., managing partner of Beshara, P.A., added.
Created by the U.S. Congress in 1990, the EB-5 program provides a clear pathway to permanent residency and citizenship. Tens of thousands of families from nearly every country have successfully immigrated by making qualifying investments in U.S. projects and business enterprises. The EB-5 visa is popular among people currently living abroad and those already working in the United States on nonimmigrant visas.
EB5 Affiliate Network is a national EB-5 regional center operator and consulting firm that has been trusted by 1,800+ EB-5 investors from 60+ countries. EB5AN works with direct EB-5 and regional center EB-5 project developers and sponsors to assemble high-quality EB-5 projects across the country. EB5AN also works with EB-5 investors from around the world to identify high-quality, low-risk EB-5 investments and to structure EB-5 projects for those who seek to create their own.
Beshara, P.A., is a top U.S. immigration law firm exclusively dedicated to immigration law. Their highly reputable legal services are available to EB-5 investors, regional centers, and developers. The firm is recognized as one of the top EB-5 visa-focused law firms in the U.S.
EB5 Affiliate Network is a national EB-5 regional center operator and consulting firm that has been trusted by 1,800+ EB-5 investors from 60+ countries. EB5AN works with direct EB-5 and regional center EB-5 project developers and sponsors to assemble high-quality EB-5 projects across the country. EB5AN also works with EB-5 investors from around the world to identify high-quality, low-risk EB-5 investments and to structure EB-5 projects for those who seek to create their own.
Beshara, P.A., is a top U.S. immigration law firm exclusively dedicated to immigration law. Their highly reputable legal services are available to EB-5 investors, regional centers, and developers. The firm is recognized as one of the top EB-5 visa-focused law firms in the U.S.
