Dr David Samadi recognizes Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

men treated for advanced prostate cancer and had lower testosterone, had lower chance of getting Covid-19 PSA test simple and can save your life. Do you know what your PSA number is ? men's health Dr. David Samadi

Annually close to 30,000 men die from prostate cancer, As the result of Covid 19 we are seeing more advanced prostate cancer cases. PSA screening can save you

Prostate cancer is a silent Killer, know your PSA and visit Dr. Samadi for a second opinion. If you are diagnosed with prostate cancer, there is hope to save you from this cancer. (212)365-5000.” — Dr. David Samadi

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- American men – and all men worldwide - can be glad to know that the second most common cancer found in men, prostate cancer, has its own month for bringing awareness to this disease. And Dr. David Samadi , Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Roslyn, New York, and author of The Ultimate MANual: Dr. Samadi ’s Guide To Men’s Health And Wellness, wants men to know that the month of September reminds them of the importance of early detection of this potentially fatal cancer.“Prostate cancer begins when cells in the prostate gland start to grow out of control,” explained Dr. Samadi. “This often silent disease may grow to a point that by the time it is diagnosed, it may be more difficult to treat. My goal is to help men understand their risk for developing prostate cancer and to start the conversation with their doctor about prostate cancer screening.”According to the American Cancer Society, almost 250,000 men in the U.S. will be diagnosed with prostate cancer and about 35,000 men will succumb to the disease.“Sometimes prostate cancer is referred to as an ‘old man’s disease’ since the average age of men at diagnosis is about 66. It’s true that it’s more likely to develop in older men and in non-Hispanic Black men, but as a prostate cancer surgeon for more than 20 years, I see men in their fifties and even in their forties, who are diagnosed every year with prostate cancer,” said Dr. Samadi.Here are other facts Dr. Samadi wants men to know about prostate cancer:• All men are at risk for prostate but some will have a higher risk for prostate cancer than other others. These men include: African American men: they have twice the risk of getting and dying from prostate cancer than other men Any man having a father, brother or son who has had prostate cancer Men diagnosed at a younger age tend to have a more advanced and a more severe type of prostate cancer when found than other men.“Like I stated earlier, in its early stages, prostate cancer rarely has any signs,” reiterated Dr. Samadi. “I tell men to think of it like a ‘silent killer.’ Symptoms of prostate cancer can mimic other conditions such as benign prostatic hyperplasia or BPH. These symptoms could include difficulty urinating, more frequent urination and needing to find a bathroom right away, having painful urination, blood in urine or semen, and even erectile dysfunction. Any man with these symptoms needs to see their doctor for an accurate diagnosis. Get checked and get screened for prostate cancer as early as possible. It can save your life.”The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s book, is now available online both at Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Follow Dr. Samadi on Twitter (@drdavidsamadi), Facebook, and Instagram (@drdavidsamadi).Anyone wishing to learn more about Dr. David Samadi’s book, Prostate Cancer or any Men’s Health topics for interviews or other media appearances can contact him here:Phone: 212-365-5000Email: dsamadi@drsamadicenter.comDr. David Samadi is the Director of Men’s Health and Urologic Oncology at St. Francis Hospital in Long Island. He’s a renowned and highly successful board certified Urologic Oncologist Expert and Robotic Surgeon in New York City, regarded as one of the leading prostate surgeons in the U.S., with a vast expertise in prostate cancer treatment and Robotic-Assisted Laparoscopic Prostatectomy. Dr. Samadi is a medical contributor to NewsMax TV and is also the author of The Ultimate MANual, Dr. Samadi’s Guide to Men’s Health and Wellness, available online both on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. Visit Dr. Samadi’s websites at robotic oncology and prostate cancer 911.

prostate cancer, MRI biopsy, robotic surgery for prostate cancer