Presenting Our Newest Delaware Historical Marker: Henry Clay Village

Henry Clay Village Historical Marker

 

The Delaware Public Archives formally dedicated a new Delaware Historical Marker on Tuesday, August 31, 2021, that commemorates the community of Henry Clay Village in Wilmington, Delaware. The marker acknowledges the residents of the community and notes the formation of this village that grew up around powder manufacturing near the textile mills north of Wilmington. The marker was unveiled near Breck’s Mill, Montchanin, Delaware, with more than forty guests in attendance.

 

In the photo: (Left to right) Stephen M. Marz, Director & State Archivist, Delaware Public Archives; Gerald Brady, State Representative; Jill MacKenzie, Executive Director, Hagley Museum & Library; and Phillip Leach, Local Historian & Delaware Historical Marker Requestor. 

