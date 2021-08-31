FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE TUESDAY, AUG. 31, 2021 CONTACT: Dewitt Hardee, director NCDA&CS Farmland Preservation Programs 919-707-3069 N.C. Sentinel Landscape Committee to hold conference call Sept. 2 WHO/WHAT: The North Carolina Sentinel Landscape Committee will hold a virtual meeting to hear committee member reports pertaining to Sentinel Landscape activities and reports on other Sentinel Landscape programs. WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 1:30 p.m. WHERE: The meeting will be conducted via conference call. The public may join in on the call at conference number 984-204-1487. The conference ID is 547 104 924, followed by the # key. BACKGROUND INFORMATION: North Carolina Sentinel Landscape is a partnership focused on collaboration and coordination between farmers, foresters, conservationists and military installations. The partnership works to benefit and protect North Carolina’s agriculture and defense sectors. -30-