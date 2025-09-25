Final weekend to enjoy The Raleigh Market before it closes to prepare for N.C. State Fair

RALEIGH – There’s no time like fair time, and it’s almost time for the 2025 N.C. State Fair. This weekend is the last weekend for the flea market before the fairgrounds close to the public to allow for fair preparations.

The Raleigh Market will close at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28, and will re-open at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 8.

To prepare for the 11-day event, access to the fairgrounds will be limited to those with credentials or special access passes issued by the N.C. State Fair starting Monday, Sept. 29. Those with access will include State Fair employees, vendors, exhibitors and members of the news media, provided they have the appropriate permits.

When the market returns, the indoor shops will remain closed for a roofing project. The shops are expected to re-open in late spring once the much-needed repairs are made.

The 2025 N.C. State Fair runs Oct. 16-26 at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. The fair offers an experience unique to North Carolina for all attendees, and is an unparalleled value with free entertainment, endless family fun, competitions, vendors, thousands of animals, rides and creative deep-fried delights. For more information, visit www.ncstatefair.org or connect on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok @ncstatefair.

The Raleigh Market is held every weekend at the N.C. State Fairgrounds in Raleigh and is recognized as one of the finest flea markets in the United States. Shop vintage, collectible, antique, handcrafted and more at the hundreds of indoor and outdoor vendors. The Raleigh Market is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. except for the month of October.

