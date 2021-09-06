We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Agency in Oakland Park, Florida
We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Double A Insurance Group.
— Aleida Ramirez, Agency Owner
A native of Colombia who moved to South Florida 40 years ago, owner Aleida Ramirez has 18 years of insurance experience serving the South Florida community. With her daughter as a business partner, Ramirez is focusing on sales and superior service.
“I want to help my customers understand and benefit from the different insurance products available to protect them, their family and their assets,” Ramirez says. “We Insure does that by giving me access to more carriers along with exceptional support, allowing me to focus more on sales and providing the sort of personalized attention customers should expect.”
We Insure Chief Development Officer Chris Pflueger adds: “We Insure provides full support in operations, technology and marketing, which allows franchise partners to focus more of their energy and attention on developing relationships with customers and on building their book of business.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 150 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure, Inc.
We Insure, Inc. is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its agency owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 185 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
