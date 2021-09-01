We Insure Inc. Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Agency in Chesapeake, Virginia
Given how rapidly the insurance industry is changing, this is the way to remain relevant in our ever-evolving technology age.”JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure Inc., an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Hampton Roads in Chesapeake, Va.
— Niki Koger, Agent in Charge
We Insure is a new, innovative business model for the Hampton Roads area. Agent in Charge Niki Koger says, “Given how rapidly the insurance industry is changing, this is the way to remain relevant in our ever-evolving technology age.” With 18 years' experience in the captive agent arena, Koger says she’s well-positioned to help customers with all their insurance needs, thanks to We Insure’s carrier access and competitive pricing.
We Insure Chief Development Officer Chris Pflueger adds: “We Insure has built strong relationships with all of the top insurance carriers, which enables our franchise partners to get immediate access to excellent rates starting on day one.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 100 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was recently identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure, Inc.
We Insure, Inc. is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service, and marketing support to its agency owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 185 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
