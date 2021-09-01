SuiteSpot Technology Partners with MRI Software to Give Multifamily Operators Access to Its Robust Maintenance Solutions

Making Units Rent Ready On Time, Everytime! SuiteSpot Partners with MRI Software

SuiteSpot Technology, leading proptech provider, are excited to announce a partnership with MRI Software, a global leader in real estate software solutions.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuiteSpot Technology, leading proptech provider and makers of SuiteSpot TRIMM™, an all-in-one mobile platform for streamlining maintenance processes, are excited to announce a partnership with MRI Software, a global leader in real estate software solutions. The pairing enables MRI Software users to easily access the full range of SuiteSpot TRIMM™ features. The integration incorporates work orders, inspections, make ready, renovations, work-force and vendor management, and preventative maintenance to ensure field processes are driven by the KPIs that have the greatest impact on NOI and property value.

“We are excited to partner with MRI Software. The collaboration is part of our commitment to work with leading proptech solutions in the area of property management,” explains Elik Jaeger, CEO of SuiteSpot Technologies. “Enabling SuiteSpot TRIMM™ to plug directly into existing property management solutions, such as MRI Software, allows property and asset managers to capture a wider and deeper level of insight and data regarding capital expenditures associated with unit turnovers and maintenance processes, ultimately optimizing and enhancing assets and staff performance”.

“MRI’s partnership with SuiteSpot Technology will provide immense value to current and future clients looking to optimize their residential management processes, including tenant onboarding, turnover, preventative maintenance and service management,” said Sean Slack, vice president of partnerships at MRI Software. “This is the latest example of our open and connected ecosystem empowering clients to choose the solution that best meets their needs and improves the customer experience.”

IMT Residential is a long-standing MRI Software client that recently rolled out SuiteSpot TRIMM™ nationwide to streamline their maintenance processes. IMT Residential is a multifamily residential investment and property management firm that owns and manages over 17,000 units in eight states. “IMT strives to be America’s best apartment operator and solutions like SuiteSpot TRIMM™ allow us to fulfill that commitment by ensuring our operations and maintenance processes are optimized for efficiency,” explained Joseph Elhabr, VP of Operations at IMT Residential. “This benefits all stakeholders, specifically our maintenance staff, property managers, and asset managers. Streamlining our turnover and maintenance enables those business processes to perform faster with less reliance on people - ultimately making all parties involved in these processes more productive”.

About SuiteSpot

SuiteSpot is a leading PropTech cloud software solution specifically created to eliminate the friction associated with real estate field operations. SuiteSpot TRIMM™ is an all-in-one mobile application that digitally manages the complete make-ready process, inspections & documentation, and work orders. It saves time and money by providing owners, operators, and field staff with the insights and tools they need to speed up unit turnovers, document and manage risk and safety liabilities, control operational costs, and provide greater visibility into the performance of assets & staff.

About MRI Software

MRI Software is a leading provider of real estate software solutions that transform the way communities live, work and play. MRI’s comprehensive, flexible, open and connected platform empowers owners, operators and occupiers in commercial and residential property organizations to innovate in rapidly changing markets. MRI has been a trailblazer in the PropTech industry for over five decades, serving more than two million users worldwide. Through leading solutions and a rich partner ecosystem, MRI gives real estate companies the freedom to elevate their business and gain a competitive edge. For more information, please visit mrisoftware.com.