A new creative year starts after Russian Creative Week

14 industries 300+ events 700+ speakers 10,000000+views online Russian and foreign sources media coverage - 700 000 000

MOSCOW, RUSSIA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year the Russian creative week was attended by:

• First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation Sergey Kiriyenko

• Head of the Presidential Administration for Public Projects Sergey Novikov

• Minister of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation Valeriy Falkov

• Mayor of Moscow Sergey Sobyanin

• President of the Russian Book Union Sergey Stepashin

• Chairman of the Board of the PJSC Novatek Russian gas company, Chairman of the board of leading Russian petrochemical holding Sibur Leonid Mikhelson

• CEO of Gazprom-Media Holding Alexander Zharov

• CEO of the National Media Group Svetlana Balanova

• Director of the Information and Press Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russian Federation Maria Zakharova

• President of "Eksmo-AST" Publishing Group Oleg Novikov

• CEO of VAC Foundation Teresa Iarocchi Mavica

• Managing partner of ZVONKO GROUP, Dmitry Konnov

• Psychologist, scientific director of the Laboratory of Neurosciences and Human Behavior of Sberbank, Andrey Kurpatov,

• science fiction writer Liu Qixing and many others.

More than 700 speakers took pard in more than 300 events of the festival forum, including 40 international speakers: Liu Qixing, DJ Imanbek, Matthew Ball, Lars Doucet, Frederic Schreiber, Greg Tkachenko, Guillaume Pitron, Andrew Pettigri, Elke Schmitter, Francesco Forte and others.

The curators of each section were the leading companies in their fields.

• MY.GAMES (Mail.ru Group international gaming brand) - Game Development and Computer Graphics

• Yandex - IT

• National Media Group and Gazprom-Media Holding - Cinema and Television

• Gazprom-Media Holding - New Media

• "Prosveshenie" group of companies - "Education in creative industries"

• ZVONKO GROUP Russian music companies group - "Music and sound design"

• "Exmo-AST" - "Publishing and journalism"

• Russian Design District - "Architecture and urban studies"

• Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Russian Federation - "Science and Technology"

The organizers of the Russian Creative Week are: Federal State Budgetary Institution "Roskultcenter" and the Russian Book Union. With the support of the Presidential Grants Fund and the Moscow Government. The partner of the Russian Creative Week is PJSC Novatek. The general partner is Sber. The official telecommunications partner is MegaFon. The sponsor of the "Fashion" section is the "GUM Torgoviy Dom" joint-stock company

Marina Abramova, Director of the"Russian Creative Week” fest-forum and FSBI "Roskultcenter":

"The second Russian Creative Week has grown a lot in terms of the number of speakers, awareness and quality of the agenda. Federal brainstorms format turned out to be in demand. The number of visitors was limited due to COVID protection measures. More than 10 million people watched the broadcasts on various media. We are grateful to the Presidential Administration and the Moscow Government for their support and trust. Many fundamental decisions have been made at the forum — the creation of the Presidential Fund for Cultural Initiatives, the development of creative industries register and design solutions in the field of special banking products for the creative sector. Exports was also discussed, because the Russian Creative Week has become an official event of the International Creative Economy Year. And most importantly, we are happy to give thousands of people the opportunity to present their projects freely and for free, find partners, to meet each other in an incredibly warm atmosphere and jointly design our creative future."

RUSSIAN CREATIVE WEEK-2021: KEY OUTTAKES

The key event of the entire Russian Creative Week was the "Russia in the Year of the Creative Economy" plenary session. Representatives of the creative industries and the authorities spoke about what further steps the state, regions and business need to take in order for Russia to become one of the leaders of creative changes in the world.

Sergey Kiriyenko, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Russian Federation:

"A lot has changed since the first Russian Creative Week — attitude to the industry, there is now clarity in the wording and an idea of what support measures are needed. Thanks to the creation of the Presidential Fund for Cultural Initiatives, new investments in the Institute for the Development of the Internet, the ANO "Russia — the land of opportunities", the Cinema Fund, state support for creative industries amounted to 35-40 billion rubles. Almost everything that we agreed on at the creative week last year has been implemented by this moment. It is clear that this is a process that will never stop, so now there are new tasks."

Sergey Sobyanin, Mayor of Moscow:

"What can the authorities do to attract creative and active people to the city?

We like to talk about direct support for some of the important industries. Sometimes it works. But much more often, the less help the industry gets, the better it develops. But the authorities can (and should!) create space for life and creativity in the city. And then people will not go anywhere, but will implement their ideas in Moscow. We are ready to give creative industries platforms, create public spaces. We have started a project to reorganize 400 hectares of industrial zones, which opens up a huge range of opportunities for the creative industries. Here we can develop spaces and create technoparks."

One of the key outcomes of the forum was the consideration of the list of creative industries. The working Group of the State Council together with leading industry experts recommend taking this list into account for all regions when writing regulations, concepts and targeted support:

1. Research and development, including in the field of organization of social, technological and economic systems (R&D)

2. Architecture, urban studies and public spaces development

3. Design, including graphic, industrial, and digital systems design

4. Fashion

5. Cinema production, animation and other video products

6. Music and sound design

7. Performing arts, theater and festival activities

8. Literary and publishing activities

9. Fine and visual arts (art, fine arts, folk arts and crafts, decorative and applied arts)

10. Software development, computer

