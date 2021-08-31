Karl Winters Launches New Collection Of Luxury Candles In Four Distinctive Fragrances
Using fragrance & art, Karl Winters delivers a unique luxury candle collection that are perfect gifts for any special occasion.
A perfect gift for any special occasion, Karl Winters new candle collection are available for purchase for $43 on karlwinters.com as well online retailers Amazon and Verishop.”MONTREAL, CANADA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karl Winters, an innovative scent branding firm based in Montreal, announced the launch of a new collection of stylish, luxury candles available in four distinctive fragrances. By sourcing premium fragrance oils from Grasse, the perfume capital of the world, Karl Winters candles offers a modern and world class experience.
— Feras Ray Zikra
“We believe that candles offer a personalized way to bring joy and comfort into any home – both from an aesthetic and olfactory point of view. Made using premium fragrance oils, Karl Winters candles are hand poured into an aesthetic matte colored vessel – making for a standout addition to any vanity or coffee table” says Feras Ray Zikra, founder & CEO of Karl Winters.
An independent perfumer in Grasse, France, was selected to craft authentic fragrances that meets Karl Winters standards for quality and sustainability. Each Karl Winters candle is perfectly hand poured with 100% natural soy coconut beeswax blend for a clean healthy burn. The candle collection is available in four distinctive scents designed to fill any regular sized room with heavenly aromas:
Under The Fig Tree – Green fig and sandalwood, this fragrance is inspired by the Mediterranean fig tree in the French Riviera.
Thousand & One Nights – Warm woody notes of oud & amber, this fragrance pays tribute to exotic nights of the Far East.
Parisian Rose – A floral rose fragrance that draws inspiration from Paris Fashion Week and today’s modern woman.
After The Rain – Earthy patchouli is reminiscent of a walk in the forest after a night of rain.
A perfect gift for any special occasion, Karl Winters candles are available for purchase for $43 USD on karlwinters.com, as well online retailers Amazon and Verishop.
About Karl Winters
Founded by Feras Ray Zikra in 2013, Karl Winters is a home fragrance brand that specializes in designing & marketing of luxury scented candles & diffusers with a unique design aesthetic. By sourcing fragrances from Grasse, home of iconic fragrance brands Guerlain, Chanel and Dior, Karl Winters offers a modern and world class olfactory experience. Karl Winters has developed luxury private label candles and diffusers for leading brands such as The Ritz-Carlton Hotel, Fairmont Hotel, and Maison Birks.
Contact:
KARL WINTERS
718.717.2780
customerservice@karlwinters.com
Pascal Morin
Karl Winters Company
+1 718-717-2780
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn