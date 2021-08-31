Submit Release
DRIVER SERVICES MOBILE UNIT DEPLOYS TO WAVERLY TO ASSIST FLOOD VICTIMS

Mobile unit to issue duplicate or photo identification licenses

Tuesday, August 31, 2021 | 01:13pm

NASHVILLE – In an effort to help citizens directly impacted by the devastating flash flooding across the state earlier this month, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s (TDOSHS) Driver Services division has deployed a mobile unit to issue duplicate or photo identification licenses. A Driver Services mobile unit will be stationed at 103 E Main Street, Waverly, Tennessee, behind the Waverly Police Department and 911 Center from 9:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. CST August 31-September 3. Future dates and locations will be determined based on need. No services will be issued from the mobile unit to the general public during this time, only flood victims.

A Middle Tennessee flood recovery resource page is online at https://www.tn.gov/tema/get-involved/middle-tennessee-flooding-recovery.html.

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s mission is to serve, secure, and protect the people of Tennessee.

