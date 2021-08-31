Our Lady of Perpetual Help School Introduces New SmartLab

Congratulations Our Lady of Perpetural Help

School Cuts Ribbon on New Lab, Focused on STEAM Initiative

LONGMONT, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Learning Systems (CLS), the pioneer in comprehensive K–12 STEM solutions and developer of the nationally known SmartLab® Learning program was honored to attend the ribbon cutting of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic School’s (OLPH) new SmartLab in Chatanooga, TN.

The new SmartLab at OLPH is the first in the Chattanooga area. Ashley Mathis, the company’s CEO, said, “With STEM occupations growing twice as fast as all others in the US (United States Department of Labor , 2021), it’s critical that educators provide learners with hands-on, student-led, project-based learning opportunities.” She added, “We are proud to partner with OLPH to provide engaging, next-generation learning for their students.”

Dr. Caroline Carlin, the school’s Principal, explains, “The SmartLab is a state-of-the-art classroom for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) topics." She continued, “In addition to working with leading-edge technology, students develop critical skills such as problem-solving, collaboration, project management, and communications.”

SmartLab students work in teams to develop scientific data and analysis projects, circuitry, computer graphics, digital communications, mechanics and structures, alternative and renewable energy, software engineering, and robotics and control technology. In the SmartLab, students have the opportunity to explore their project ideas under the supervision of a special kind of teacher called a “Facilitator.” Instead of taking exams, students create portfolios to document their learning. “It’s a challenging learning experience,” said Teresa Hale, SmartLab Facilitator, “but because students can explore topics of personal interest, they can rise to the challenge.”

Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church Pastor, Father Arthur Torres, added, “I know our students will be excited by the new SmartLab. Our community should certainly be proud of this new learning resource.”

####

About Creative Learning Systems

Creative Learning Systems®, the education pioneer and developer of SmartLab® Learning, has transformed traditional learning environments into project-based learning experiences since 1987.

Innovative school leaders nationwide have empowered learners with SmartLab Learning’s state-of-the-art STEM-focused solutions that include problem-solving; authentic, student-led experiences; standards-aligned supplemental curriculum; and rigorous professional development.

Their mission is to ensure that today's students will be tomorrow's leaders, prepared and ready to solve the complex challenges in our ever-changing world.

www.smartlablearning.com