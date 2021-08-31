"Courage Is", Children's Book By Bestselling Author+Activist Jason Kander and Son, True, Hits Shelves Today
Having courage doesn’t mean you don’t get scared! (Courage is when you do something brave even though you are scared.)
We talked about ideas, examples of courage in my life and how it related to him (son, True). It was very helpful because he lent a kid’s perspective—he knew what might be scary or confusing.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- COURAGE IS...an original children's book by Jason and his son, True Kander, illustrated by Alyssa M. Gonzalez and published by Downtown Bookworks, hits bookstores August 31st, 2021.
Jason Kander, bestselling author of "Outside the Wire: Ten Lessons I’ve Learned In Everyday Courage" knows what courage is. With help from his son, True, he introduces the concept to future leaders in this powerful children's board book.
A military veteran, voting rights activist, and rising democratic star, Kander elegantly illustrates everyday courage in a way that will resonate with the preschool set. It is not, he explains, about not feeling fear. Courage is about being scared—and doing the scary things anyway. Whether it's going to the dentist, trying a strange new food, asking for help, or going to sleep all by yourself, this book addresses the many surprising ways that little ones can develop courage and character.
Jason spends a lot of time reading, playing baseball, and trying to model the values he holds dear—integrity, kindness, service, and courage— for his children. He decided to write this book with his son True because there are so many things that can seem scary to a kid—and just as many ways to show everyday courage.
Q&A with Jason and True Kander
Q: You have an incredibly busy life.
Why was it important to you to write this children’s book?
JASON: Over the past couple years, I’ve had the opportunity to be a much greater presence in True’s life. And during that time, I was thinking a lot more about feelings. I began telling True long, involved stories I’d make up about Knights and Dragons. Then True got in on it and we started making up the stories together. Though the stories were all different, they were all life lessons about courage. And True was very good about relating these lessons to his life at school. So we decided we wanted to get that message out to other kids.
Q: How did you and True work together? What did the process look like?
JASON: We talked about ideas, examples of courage in my life and how it related to his. Then we’d go over the copy and the illustrations together. It was very helpful because he lent a kid’s perspective—he knew what might be scary or confusing. True was really adamant that the kids in the book should look like they’re having fun after they showed courage.
Q: Do you and True have other ideas you want to turn into books?
JASON: We are constantly pregnant with book ideas. True wants to do one about a little boy or girl who gets a robot that cleans their room, can dunk a basketball, do chores, etc. My idea is that eventually the little boy or girl realizes they want to clean their own room occasionally. I told him it could be a good book to teach kids about the importance of balancing the role of technology in your life. True agrees in principle, but he also said he wants to sell enough copies to buy a robot to clean his room.
Q: Who are your favorite children’s book authors?
JASON: I’m old school and I love Dr. Seuss.
TRUE: Dav Pilkey
Q: What advice do you have for kids who may be scared of any of the things you talk about in your book (going to school, going to sleep alone, trying new foods or sports. . . ?)
JASON: It’s scary the first time, and the time after that it’s less scary, and the time after that it’s pretty fun, and the time after that you usually wonder why you were ever scared at all.
Q: What is the scariest thing (or some of the scariest things) you’ve ever done? How did you overcome your fear?
TRUE: Going to a new school, trying chicken noodle soup, going to a Chiefs game (it was very loud and there were a lot of people and I was worried I’d get lost). Today I got hit by a pitch on the hand in the batting cages and it hurt and it made me afraid.
