Brian Dean Abramson, Esq., LL.M. Announces Second Edition of Legal Treatise "Vaccine, Vaccination, and Immunization Law"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- I am pleased to announce the forthcoming publication of the second print edition of my legal treatise, "Vaccine, Vaccination, and Immunization Law," coauthored with Dorit Reiss, Peter O. Safir, and Jay Thomas. Publication is anticipated between late 2021 and early 2022 releasing in the United States, and it is made possible by an agreement between Bloomberg Law, as owner and publisher of the electronic version, and the American Health Law Association as publisher of the print volume.

With vaccine law rising sharply in importance over the course of the pandemic, it is timely and useful to introduce a second edition of this treatise, with numerous areas of updated and expanded content.

This work represents a massive expansion over the first print edition, with updates throughout, including content on COVID-19 vaccine development and mandates. The second edition will also contain entirely new chapters on:

¤ Employer/employee vaccination mandates, incentivization, facilitation, and promotion efforts;

¤ International and comparative vaccine law, including profiles of vaccine laws of selected countries

¤ Legal issues regarding anti-vaccine activism and responses

Other new materials include new or greatly expanded coverage of topics such as FDA Emergency Use Authorization, the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program, applicability of Worker's Compensation for alleged vaccine injuries, OSHA standards and requirements, rights of minors seeking vaccination without parental consent, forced vaccination concerns, vaccination mandates for animals, and pandemic and bioterrorism response. I hope that everyone seeking information in this field will enjoy this volume and find it useful.

--------------

Professor Brian Dean Abramson, Esq., LL.M. is a leading expert on vaccine law, having completed teaching the Vaccine Law course for the Florida International University College of Law, and having previously served as a law clerk to a judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, reviewing appeals of both vaccine injury claims and vaccine patent claims.

He published the first edition of the legal treatise, "Vaccine, Vaccination, and Immunization Law," in 2018, overcoming doubts as to whether there was sufficient interest to support a comprehensive legal treatise in this field. In 2021 he established Vaccination Program Counsel to advise individuals, organizations, and entities on matters of vaccine law, including legally compliant vaccination policies and procedures.

His vaccine law expertise has recently been quoted by Reuters, Bloomberg Law, the L.A. Times, Il Sussidiario, the Epoch Times, and The Conversation, and his writings have been cited in numerous academic publications.