Chiromark Encourages Taking Care of Your Body Amid School Starting
Chiromark provides ongoing wellness maintenance so patients can stay well and live their lives pain-free.
We’re here to help everyone stay pain-free through this transition, because we only get one body.”GLASTONBURY, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It’s that time of year again, time to transition back into the routine of going back to school. Chiromark understand the stresses both physically and mentally of transitioning back into a school schedule after summer break. Getting prepared to go back to school can be a stressful time for students, parents, and teachers alike. The CDC conducted a survey of 1,290 parents or legal guardians. 46.6% of all parents reported increased levels of stress, and 17.7% reported they had trouble sleeping or other effects.
— Dr. Christian Reilly, founder of Chiromark
“Students being back in school takes a toll on all of our bodies. We’re busy trying to keep up with full schedules, and helping our children study, and it can be stressful.” explains Dr. Christian Reilly, founder of Chiromark ,“We’re here to help everyone stay pain-free through this transition, because we only get one body.”
Many people tend to hold stress in their bodies, and it results in feeling pain. Chiromark sees many patients in pain who have not been in any kind of accident or suffered from any injury. The source of their pain stems from emotional stress and misalignment of the spine from physical stressors such as bad posture. Ignoring such pains can result in a more serious condition.
Chiromark provides services to help prevent and decrease pain, dis-ease, and misalignment from anyone looking for a tune-up, athletes, pregnant women, children, to someone who has been in a car accident or been injured. Chiromark also offers same day appointments and affordable care plans for individuals and families. For more information visit the site at: https://www.mychiromark.com
About Chiromark
Dr. Christian Reilly founded Chiromark with a mission to provide results-driven service and life-changing education to clients through precise Chiropractic diagnosis and focused effective Chiropractic adjustments. His dedication to caring for patients with effective, gentle adjustments has resulted in his practice earning numerous “Best Chiropractor of Glastonbury”. More importantly, it has earned him the satisfaction of knowing that he truly improves the health and happiness of families. To learn more about Chiromark, visit the site at: https://www.mychiromark.com
###
The Wall Street Journal. Remote Schooling Strains Parents and Their Children, CDC Survey Suggests.
https://www.wsj.com/articles/virtual-schooling-strains-parents-and-their-children-cdc-survey-suggests-11616086800
Dr. Christian Reilly
Chiromark
+1 (860)430-9116
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter