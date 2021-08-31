Award Winning Journalist and Author, Alicia Doyle, Receives a 5-Star Review by Tammy Ruggles for "Readers' Favorite"

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alicia Doyle, an award-winning journalist and author of the 3-time award-winning memoir, Fighting Chance, recently received a 5-Star Review by Tammy Ruggles for Readers' Favorite, who stated that Alicia’s book “is a powerful memoir that will inspire and entertain you.”

“You have a journalist-turned-boxer in her late twenties in the late 1990s, and you have a compelling story of how covering a story of at-risk youth in a boxing gym turned her into a two-time Golden Gloves champion in the ring,” Tammy noted in her review. “Boxing has traditionally been a male sport, but Doyle is one of the few women to break the barrier and become a history-making mentor to young and old alike. She earned the title The California Female Fighter of the Year but is a hero in more ways than one.”

“Boxing is one of the toughest sports globally, and not just anyone can do it successfully, so you will be amazed at how Doyle climbed to the top,” Tammy continued. “Her journalistic skills are evident in this compelling narrative. It feels like you're watching a movie. Every scene comes alive and is full of energy. This book will delight any boxing fan and anyone who loves a good human-interest story because it serves to lift those living with challenges in their lives. This is a motivational work full of emotion and heart and is more than an autobiography: it has a universal message of overcoming struggle. Being a former social worker who has worked as a child and adult protection investigator, I recognize that survivors of abuse and trauma often seek out extreme physical activities to subconsciously replay and process their experiences so that they can regain a sense of control over their bodies and psyche.”

“This author shares her own experiences with domestic violence and handles the subject of boxing and violence with sensitivity and insight. There are life lessons embedded in this story: those of not giving up, of doing the impossible, of making a difference in the lives of others to name a few,” Tammy concluded. “The accompanying images further enhance an already dynamic story. If you are looking for a life story that will touch and empower you, Fighting Chance by Alicia Doyle is a must-read.”

Read the full review here: https://readersfavorite.com/book-review/fighting-chance

Alicia discovered boxing at age 28 in the late 1990s when she went on assignment at a boxing gym for at-risk youth called Kid Gloves. For two years, she simultaneously worked as a newspaper reporter while training and competing as a boxer, making her one of only a few hundred women in America at the time who infiltrated this male-dominated sport. During her boxing career, she won two Golden Gloves championship titles and earned three wins by knockout—and her pro debut at age 30 in the year 2000 was named The California Female Fight of the Year. Alicia’s first book, Fighting Chance, has won three awards since it was published on Valentine’s Day in 2020: 1st Place for Creative Nonfiction in the 2020 North Street Book Prize Winning Writers Competition; 2020 WBAN Awards “Cool Story of the Year”; and “Best of Los Angeles Award” for Best Autobiographical Book of 2021.

Alicia is currently collaborating with local colleges and universities to put Fighting Chance on the syllabus for students. This collaboration was inspired by the Midwest Book Review, which stated that Fighting Chance is “A unique and unreservedly recommended addition to community and college/university library Contemporary American Women Biography collections in general, and American Boxing History supplemental studies lists in particular "Fighting Chance" is exceptionally well written, organized and presented.”

For more information about Alicia Doyle, visit https://aliciadoyle.com/.