Celebrity Dentist, Dr. Jay Grossman, Examines How Medicare Might Cover Dental Care for the First Time in 50 Years

Dr. Jay Grossman

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Democrats are maneuvering to add dental benefits to Medicare for the first time in its history, a proposal that is part of the large budget bill moving through Congress. The impact would be enormous: Nearly half of Americans 65 and over didn't visit a dentist in the past year, and nearly one in five have lost all their natural teeth.

Acclaimed celebrity dentist, Dr. Jay Grossman, believes dental care is crucial to everyone's needs thought it often goes overlooked. "Dental care has been long neglected as a benefit in most insurance plans. We get a job and expect medical care, rarely is dental care offered, and if offered, has a maximum allowable cap that has not changed in decades, affording very little coverage to the patient."

But first, lawmakers must overcome resistance from a key group: dentists themselves, who want the dental benefits to be offered only to poorer patients and face a potential hit to their income. So far, no Republicans have endorsed the plan.

Grossman continues, "It is interesting to note that about 50% of the population has dental insurance and 50% of the population sees the dentist each year. One can conclude that this is the same group of people, meaning that without dental insurance, teeth are often neglected. This leads to pain, loss of work, loss of teeth, inability to eat, esthetic issues that decrease the opportunity to seek work and Mal-nourishment as the number of teeth in one's mouth decreases."

Poor adults in other states have even fewer resources. Medicaid is not required to cover adult dental services, and many states do not pay for any services at all, while others cover only emergency treatments, like tooth extractions. Vermont’s program is among the most generous in the nation. On Capitol Hill, the proposal to add a Medicare dental benefit has near-universal support among Democrats, and many health industry and consumer groups back it, too. With the Democrats’ large policy ambitions but narrow majority, its passage is not assured.

"Offering dental insurance would help those with minimal resources gain basic care, which will enhance one's ability to eat, nourish themself, maintain a job where a smile is important, and decrease health issues overall," concludes Grossman.

Dr. Jay Grossman (http://www.conciergedentistry.com) has a concierge dental practice in the Brentwood neighborhood of West Los Angeles since 1991 with several specialists offering "continuity of care", all specialties under one roof. He is a graduate of NYU College of Dentistry as well as a former Lieutenant in the United States Navy Dental Corps. He is a current Professor at UCLA College of Dentistry and Professor at NYU College of Dentistry and a former Professor at Western University College of Dental Medicine. Dr. Grossman is a speaker on the national stage, and the founder of Homeless Not Toothless, an organization that has donated over $7.7 million in free dental care to over 100,000 homeless Veterans and foster children.

Dr. Jay Grossman and his Concierge Dentistry team’s goal has always been simple: to deliver the finest dental care available. Using state-of-the-art dental technology, they have provided modern imaging capabilities that allow their patients to clearly see the reasons for procedures and the intended results. They recognize that patients are individuals with different goals and needs, and they strive to provide a soothing and educational environment where extraordinary results are realized.

