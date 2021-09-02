Centier Bank Implements C2 Systems’ Covalent Loan Origination Platform for Consumer Banking
Covalent delivers a best-in-class, intuitive cloud-based Lending Solution for consumer and business products, from point of sale, through e-contracting.
We wanted to work with people we knew and trust, that understood the loan business, and that could get the job done. We turned to C2 Systems.”COLLEYVILLE, TEXAS, USA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Centier Bank has successfully begun production use of C2’s cloud-based Covalent loan origination system after selecting the platform in July 2021. Covalent has fully replaced the bank’s previous loan origination software.
— John Misiora, Senior VP Centier Bank
Centier strives to ensure a strong corporate culture that promotes integrity and quality in order to serve their customers with the highest value and most professional service in a friendly atmosphere. As a $5.9 billion-dollar, family-owned bank, it consistently ranks as one of the best places to work, and in 2020 it was listed as the 11th best bank to work for in the country according to American Banker. The bank grew its assets over 20+% in 2020, and taking excellent care of their employees is one of the strategic advantages enabling this progress.
Looking to provide its lending staff with new, state-of-the-art technology and with their current lending system contract expiring, the bank contacted C2 Systems to evaluate its Covalent loan origination platform. The bank processes substantial loan volume requiring any new system to, at minimum, possess all of the features of the outgoing system and to be secure and scalable. A thorough evaluation was conducted and C2 was selected. Within weeks, the C2 team was able to configure its Covalent system to Centier requirements, to support the bank’s testing and validation and to ensure the solution was production ready.
“We needed a consumer loan system that could be implemented quickly, was user friendly, and simple to administer,” said John Misiora, Senior V.P. Consumer Loans.” We wanted to work with people we knew and trust, that understood the loan business, and that could get the job done. We turned to C2 Systems.”
“We are very excited to be working with Centier Bank as we share the same goals of providing our customers the best products and services with the highest level of integrity,” said Stephen G. Sargent, president and chief executive officer, C2 Systems. “They are respected leaders in the industry showing how employee management and customer service can and should be done. As former lenders, our management team fully understands banking is a relationship business that requires honesty, competency and commitment to ensure success. To this end, our C2 Team has relentlessly focused on ensuring our Covalent product exceeds needs and expectations by including functionality that is not only simple to learn and easy to use but also enables high quality, consistent decisions while ensuring complex regulations, such as TRID, are met. We look forward to working with the Centier team and to supporting them with future industry leading capabilities.”
C2’s mission is to enable their customers to provide their clients with an exceptional experience that is on par with or better than those provided by the biggest players in the industry. They leverage their management team’s 75+ years of lending industry experience to ensure their solutions are intuitive to use, secure, scalable and complete.
About C2 Systems
C2 Systems, LLC is a leading developer of cloud-based, automated credit application decision support technology. Clients use C2 Systems solutions to quickly and consistently process consumer and small commercial loan applications from point of sale, through underwriting and document preparation, with an integrated hand-off to the financier’s loan servicing platform. C2 Vision offers a rapidly deployable data aggregation and decision engine for larger lenders. C2 Covalent provides community and regional banks, finance companies and credit unions with digital banking tools equivalent to those used by the largest national lending institutions.
For more information about C2 Systems, visit Go-C2.com, or http://www.linkedin.com/company/c2-systems-usa/
About Centier Bank
Headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, First Bancshares, Inc. is the parent holding company of Centier Bank. Founded in 1895, Centier Bank is the largest, private, family-owned bank in Indiana. Centier, with $5.9 billion in assets and over 900 associates, offers a full range of financial services to over 60 offices in 11 counties. Centier has gained a positive reputation as a community bank with an award-winning corporate culture and best practices for employers throughout the nation. Centier's workplace attitude stems from a value-based work ethic which includes a promise to maintain personalized service through caring, loyalty, integrity, friendship and fun. These corporate values have fostered a positive work experience for its employees and in turn, a new standard of excellence for the banking industry. Centier was named 11th best bank to work for in 2020 by American Banker and was the best based in Indiana.
