Move Over Zoom Santa, Here Comes The Virtual ToothFairy
In the ever-expanding world of virtual communications, The TeleDentists has created a spin-off of teledentistry: The Virtual ToothFairy.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI, USA, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the ever-expanding world of virtual communications, The TeleDentists has created a spin-off of teledentistry: The Virtual ToothFairy. Instead of virtual consults with a dentist, The Virtual ToothFairy offers a video chat with a “Tooth Fairy”, who is also a registered dental hygienist. Now, oral health specialists available virtually to children and parents at this exciting time of losing teeth.
The Virtual ToothFairy is now available for a scheduled video chat with children to talk about their oral health in a fun and informative manner. The American Academy of Pediatrics calls oral disease a “silent epidemic.” Dental caries is more common among young children than any other chronic illness, including asthma and diabetes. In fact, about 42% of children aged 2 to 11 have had dental caries affecting primary teeth, according to The National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research.
“The Virtual ToothFairy helps children, and their caregivers, understand the importance of good oral health habits in an interactive and magical way” states Leah Sigler, The TeleDentists President and founder of The Virtual ToothFairy.
The Virtual ToothFairy will make oral health fun and interactive. Nearly two in three parents (64 percent) of 6- to 12-year-olds report their children believe in the Tooth Fairy. Now, these children can have a video call with The Virtual ToothFairy, speak with her about the tooth they have lost, and be motivated to improve their brushing habits.
The TeleDentists Co-Founder and CEO, Dr. Maria Kunstadter states, “The Virtual ToothFairy can be there for a child to add magic during this special time in their lives.”
The Virtual ToothFairy website also provides educational materials, available for download, including activity sheets for kids, educational handouts for children and their parents, and product recommendations. A child’s oral health is directly related to their parents/caregiver, so if the child or parent needs a referral for dental treatment, The Virtual ToothFairy can connect the family to The TeleDentists for a consultation and triage.
The Virtual ToothFairy is available for a scheduled visit from 8 am/cst to 6 pm/cst. For more information please visit https://www.virtualtoothfairylive.com/
