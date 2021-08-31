Submit Release
TxDOT Increases Safety and Mobility Near SH 45 North

AUSTIN, TX – TxDOT is celebrating the completion of the I-35 from Grand Avenue Parkway to SH 45 North project. The northbound entrance and exit ramps were reconfigured to improve safety and reduce congestion in the area.

“Increased traffic volumes in the area have caused backups for those trying to get home in Pflugerville, Round Rock and other locations,” said TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson. “By reversing the northbound I-35 ramps, we improve safety and mobility for users on both the northbound mainlanes and frontage roads.”

The project also included construction of an extended entrance/exit lane on the northbound I-35 mainlanes under SH 45 North and along the northbound I-35 frontage road, installation of high-mast lighting and improvements at the Picadilly Drive intersection.

The $8.2 million project was funded by the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and TxDOT. The contractor for the project was Jordan Foster Construction.

TxDOT Increases Safety and Mobility Near SH 45 North

