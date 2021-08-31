ATN Construction Wins Hawaii Home + Remodeling Magazine’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards

One of Hawaii’s best construction and remodeling companies is the recipient of one of the industry’s top awards.

KAPOLEI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with All Things New (ATN) Construction announced today that it is the winner of Hawaii Home + Remodeling Magazine’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards in the Interior Design Category.

“We consider it an honor and privilege to be selected as the winner in this unique category,” said Richie Breaux, president and spokesperson for ATN Construction, a company listed on the Inc. 5,000 list of the sharpest, smartest, fastest-growing companies in America.

Each year, Hawaii Home + Remodeling Magazine present the winners of its annual Readers’ Choice Awards. These awards go to companies and experts that its readers select as the best of the best in 42 categories within the homebuilding and remodeling industry.

ATN Construction, which was awarded the Hawaii Home and Remodeling Top Builder Award for 2019 and 2020, according to Breaux, is a motivated and dedicated team of estimators, project managers, field engineers and competent workers, and expertly skilled tradesmen who will be its customers’ partners in the development of their project.

“Whether it be the building of a new home, renovation, remodel, or the reconstruction of an office, we are dependable professionals who will render outstanding services from pre-construction to finish,” Breaux said of his company, which is a Better Business Bureau A+ Accredited Business and a member of the National Kitchen & Bath Association (NKBA). “Our team stands ready to serve you.”

In addition to winning the Hawaii Home + Remodeling Magazine’s 2021 Readers’ Choice Awards in the interior design category, the company was also recently featured on Hawaii News Now.

Hawaii News Now celebrates the best of Hawaii, helping individuals and families live their best lives by highlighting all things local. From food, fashion, to the everyday heroes making an impact on the islands, people are able to see stories that inspire and inform.

As for the news feature, Hawaii News Now host Kanoe Gibson took a look at the team’s latest passion project. ATN Construction showcased its passion project where the homeowners who lived in the Mainland decided to move to Hawaii and renovate a home.

“That’s when the dream started to birth,” Breaux said in the three-minute news feature video. “They hired an architect, but then they needed a builder.”

ATN Construction remodeled and renovated the entire property inside and out as well as constructed an addition to the home. The recent news feature comes on the heels of the company offering free phone consultations for new construction and remodeling projects. Interested individuals can receive a free phone consultation by filling out a short form (https://www.atnhawaii.com/consult) on the company’s website.

For more information, please visit https://www.atnhawaii.com/about and https://www.atnhawaii.com/blog.

About ATN Construction LLC

Since the creation of ATN Construction LLC, we've treated every client like they were part of our Ohana. We guarantee that you will be pleased with the final outcome of your project and have absolutely no problems with our work process and the positive "can do" atmosphere we bring to your home or business.

