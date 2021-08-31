Connect America establishing operations in Greenville County, S.C.
Connect America adding 71 new jobs, nearly $1 million investment in first South Carolina facility
Connect America is a national leader in innovation and communication for seniors and vulnerable population segments, and a welcome addition to Greenville, SC's growing technology ecosystem.””GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Greenville Area Development Corporation (GADC), charged with promoting and enhancing quality of life in Greenville County by facilitating job growth and investment, has announced that Connect America, a nationally recognized innovator in digital health and connected care for seniors and vulnerable populations, plans to establish operations in Greenville County. The company will create 71 new jobs and invest roughly one million dollars in the new operations.
Founded in 2004, Connect America is the parent company of Medical Alert. Together, the companies are leading providers of personal emergency response systems (PERS) like LifeLine, which instantly connects users with a response coordinator who assesses the situation and sends assistance.
“The Connect America family of companies and the LifeLine division are very excited to consolidate fulfillment operations from disparate parts of the U.S. into our new Fountain Inn, S.C. facility,” said Connect America-LifeLine COO John Brady. “The opportunity to work with the Greenville Area Development Corporation and the readySC team to quickly hire and train a new staff was one of the determining factors in our choice to pick the Upstate area to move to. We look forward to building on our lifesaving mission through the expansion of our business in this new facility.”
Connect America and its family of brands, including Lifeline, have helped aging individuals and at-risk populations live safely and independently in their homes for more than 40 years. As North America’s largest independent provider of connected care, Connect America delivers a growing portfolio of innovative technologies to help bridge the gap between healthcare providers, individuals, and care partners. The company’s easy-to-use solutions support health and safety in a way that leads to enhanced quality of life, earlier interventions, reduced hospitalizations, and peace of mind for an estimated 10 million lives every year.
“Connect America’s nearly $1 million commitment to South Carolina will continue to drive our economy forward. I congratulate them on this new investment and look forward to watching them thrive in Greenville County,” added South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster.
Located in 25,000 square feet at 110 Southchase Boulevard in Fountain Inn, Connect America’s new facility will increase the company’s operating and shipping capabilities to meet growing national demand. The space is expandable as demand requires.
"We could not be more thrilled to welcome Connect America to South Carolina. When nationally recognized companies invest in our state, it’s good news for the local community and all of the Palmetto State," noted Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III.
The new operations will be led by Facility Manager Mike Leary, a veteran of organizations with related experience in keeping individuals safe and connected. The new facility is expected to be operational by late 2021, and readySC will be assisting with recruitment and training. Hiring will begin immediately for Fulfilment Specialists and other positions, and more information can be obtained from Connect America’s career listings on their website.
“Greenville County is pleased to welcome Connect America’s newest base of operations here to our community, stated Greenville County Council Chairman and Greenville Area Development Corporation Board Member Willis Meadows. “The brand is a national leader in innovation and communication for seniors and vulnerable population segments, and a welcome addition to our growing technology and services ecosystem.”
“Connect America’s decision to locate their first South Carolina facilities in Fountain Inn is recognition that the efforts our city is putting into being a great place to live, work and thrive is paying dividends,” stated Fountain Inn Mayor G.P. McLeer. “We welcome the company to our city and wish them continued growth and success here at the Diamond Tip of the Golden Strip.”
The Greenville Area Development Corporation is a non-profit organization established by Greenville County Council to promote and enhance the economic growth and development of Greenville County. Since its founding in 2001, GADC efforts have resulted in the creation of over 30,000 new jobs, nearly $6 billion in capital investment, and a cumulative economic impact of over $55 billion in Greenville County, SC -- including an economic impact of more than $6 billion annually. To learn more, please visit www.goGADC.com or call (864) 235-2008. To learn more about workforce opportunities, visit www.jobsingreenvillesc.com.
