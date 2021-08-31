Attorney General Moody Announces Tampa Bay Buccaneer Chris Godwin as Keynote Speaker for 2021 Human Trafficking Summit

Attorney General Ashley Moody said, “I am ecstatic to announce Super Bowl LV Champion and Tampa Bay Buccaneer Chris Godwin as our keynote speaker for the 2021 Human Trafficking Summit. Chris was an invaluable ally and partner raising awareness about human trafficking before the 2021 Super Bowl in Tampa—and remains a great teammate in our fight to end human trafficking in Florida.

“With his assistance, we were able to provide airport employees, Uber drivers, local businesses and visitors in town for the game with information about how to spot and report the signs of human trafficking. I am excited for our registrants to hear from Chris and his wife, Mariah, during the launch of our summit on Oct. 5.”

In preparation for Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Chris Godwin