Orolia to Exhibit Latest Resilient Timing & Synchronization and Testing & Simulation Solutions at DSEI 2021

LES ULIS, FRANCE, August 31, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orolia, the world leader in Resilient PNT, is exhibiting at DSEI 2021 – the World Defense & Security event to be held in ExCeL London from September 14 to 17.This year, Orolia’s key focus will be on its latest Timing and Synchronization solutions, with a special live demonstration on the latest SecureSync Platform . SecureSync harnesses Orolia’s leading PNT technology into one flexible, modular platform designed to synchronize critical military infrastructures that require extreme reliability and security.Orolia will also display its next-gen miniature atomic clock the mRO-50 and the All-in-One Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing System VersaPNT . The mRO-50 is a Miniaturized Rubidium Oscillator that provides accurate frequency and precise time synchronization to mobile applications, such as military radio-pack systems. The VersaPNT, combines a GNSS receiver, inertial measurement technology and high-performance timing oscillators to provide Assured PNT in GNSS-degraded and denied environmentsOrolia will welcome two special guests and their companies to its booth this year:• Andrew Addy and representatives from the Heedra company:A long-time partner in the United Kingdom, it develops testing and simulation solutions based on Orolia’s Skydel Simulation Software (such as the Skydel GSG-8) for British customers.• Omer Sharar, CEO of InfinDome:The GPS security company will introduce the GPSdome 2 Duo, a new anti-jamming solution delivering GNSS protection for small to medium Class 2-3 UAV/UAS, ground UGV fleets, and other critical platforms (manned and unmanned). GPSdome 2 Duo meets the stringent C-SWAP limitations associated with these airframes and vehicles.More Details:• What: DSEI 2021• When: September 14-17, 2021• Location: Booth #H6-201• Media Interviews: Available before, during and after the show.About OroliaOrolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (R-PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote or high-risk operations, even in GPS denied environments. Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GPS/GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide. www.orolia.com Contacts:Sophie Zangs (EMEA & APAC)+33 (0)6 07 42 39 33sophie.zangs@orolia.com