Orolia to Exhibit Latest Resilient Timing & Synchronization and Testing & Simulation Solutions at DSEI 2021
VersaPNT is the first compact, all-in-one Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (R-PNT) system.
Live Product Demonstrations Scheduled During World’s Leading Defence and Security Trade ShowLES ULIS, FRANCE, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orolia, the world leader in Resilient PNT, is exhibiting at DSEI 2021 – the World Defense & Security event to be held in ExCeL London from September 14 to 17.
This year, Orolia’s key focus will be on its latest Timing and Synchronization solutions, with a special live demonstration on the latest SecureSync Platform. SecureSync harnesses Orolia’s leading PNT technology into one flexible, modular platform designed to synchronize critical military infrastructures that require extreme reliability and security.
Orolia will also display its next-gen miniature atomic clock the mRO-50 and the All-in-One Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing System VersaPNT. The mRO-50 is a Miniaturized Rubidium Oscillator that provides accurate frequency and precise time synchronization to mobile applications, such as military radio-pack systems. The VersaPNT, combines a GNSS receiver, inertial measurement technology and high-performance timing oscillators to provide Assured PNT in GNSS-degraded and denied environments
Orolia will welcome two special guests and their companies to its booth this year:
• Andrew Addy and representatives from the Heedra company:
A long-time partner in the United Kingdom, it develops testing and simulation solutions based on Orolia’s Skydel Simulation Software (such as the Skydel GSG-8) for British customers.
• Omer Sharar, CEO of InfinDome:
The GPS security company will introduce the GPSdome 2 Duo, a new anti-jamming solution delivering GNSS protection for small to medium Class 2-3 UAV/UAS, ground UGV fleets, and other critical platforms (manned and unmanned). GPSdome 2 Duo meets the stringent C-SWAP limitations associated with these airframes and vehicles.
More Details:
• What: DSEI 2021
• When: September 14-17, 2021
• Location: Booth #H6-201
• Media Interviews: Available before, during and after the show.
About Orolia
Orolia is the world leader in Resilient Positioning, Navigation and Timing (R-PNT) solutions that improve the reliability, performance and safety of critical, remote or high-risk operations, even in GPS denied environments. Orolia provides virtually fail-safe GPS/GNSS and PNT solutions for military and commercial applications worldwide. www.orolia.com
Contacts:
Sophie Zangs (EMEA & APAC)
+33 (0)6 07 42 39 33
sophie.zangs@orolia.com
Charles Jones
Orolia
+1 585-321-5800
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn