Senator Muth Announces E-Recycling Event and Food Drive

ROYERSFORD, August 31, 202 − State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) today announced that she will host a free E-Recycling Event and Food Drive for residents of Senate District 44 on Sunday, September 19 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. The event, hosted in conjunction with The Junkluggers and the Daily Bread Community Food Pantry, will be held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Fairgrounds located on the Perkiomen Mill Loop in Oaks.

The E-Recycling event will allow SD44 residents to responsibly recycle small appliances, printers, computers, laptops, VCRs, wires, and dehumidifiers. Junkluggers cannot accept TVs, CRTs or monitors at this event. Residents of SD44 must register online at https://www.senatormuth.com/event/e-recycling/ to participate in the E-Recycling Event.

“Our E-Recycling Event is really addressing a need in our communities for more convenient and cost-effective options for residents to responsibly recycle their unwanted electronics and small appliances,” Muth said. “This is a great opportunity for residents to not only recycle their electronics, but also to help other local families by bringing donations for the Daily Bread Community Food Pantry.”

Senator Muth has partnered with Daily Bread Community Food Pantry to collect items needed in the community. Some of the most helpful items that residents can donate at the food drive include canned pasta, canned meats, peanut butter, jelly, cereal, paper towels, baby shampoo, baby soap and laundry detergent.

For more information about this event, call Senator Muth’s office at 610-792-2137.