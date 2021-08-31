Submit Release
News Search

There were 575 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 198,250 in the last 365 days.

Senator Muth Announces E-Recycling Event and Food Drive

E-Recycling Event

ROYERSFORD, August 31, 202 State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) today announced that she will host a free E-Recycling Event and Food Drive for residents of Senate District 44 on Sunday, September 19 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. The event, hosted in conjunction with The Junkluggers and the Daily Bread Community Food Pantry, will be held at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Fairgrounds located on the Perkiomen Mill Loop in Oaks.

The E-Recycling event will allow SD44 residents to responsibly recycle small appliances, printers, computers, laptops, VCRs, wires, and dehumidifiers. Junkluggers cannot accept TVs, CRTs or monitors at this event.  Residents of SD44 must register online at https://www.senatormuth.com/event/e-recycling/ to participate in the E-Recycling Event.

“Our E-Recycling Event is really addressing a need in our communities for more convenient and cost-effective options for residents to responsibly recycle their unwanted electronics and small appliances,” Muth said. “This is a great opportunity for residents to not only recycle their electronics, but also to help other local families by bringing donations for the Daily Bread Community Food Pantry.”

Senator Muth has partnered with Daily Bread Community Food Pantry to collect items needed in the community.  Some of the most helpful items that residents can donate at the food drive include canned pasta, canned meats, peanut butter, jelly, cereal, paper towels, baby shampoo, baby soap and laundry detergent.

For more information about this event, call Senator Muth’s office at 610-792-2137.

You just read:

Senator Muth Announces E-Recycling Event and Food Drive

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.