Northwestern Mutual – Northern Ohio Leads in Employee Safety, Installs CelerPurus’ Decontamination Device
Northwestern Mutual makes the decision to engage with an innovative northern Ohio start-up to keep employees and customers at their offices safe.CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, industry leader in decontamination devices, CelerPurus, has announced Northwestern Mutual – Northern Ohio to be one of its first customers. With the help of CelerPurus, the financial security firm will be introducing a decontamination chamber in its office to enhance both employee and customer safety.
“With all the fear and uncertainty of the past year, I want my employees to know that they are safe when they come into the office. I made the decision to install the CelerPurus decontamination device with the well-being of my employees and clients top of mind,” said Managing Partner John Ertz at Northwestern Mutual-Cleveland. “I’m proud to support a veteran-founded and led startup with leadership that continues to keep our country safe by putting the health of our people at the forefront.”
Recently, CelerPurus announced its core product was released to the U.S. market and it is available to hospitals, clinics, hotels, retail, commercial offices, and other locations with a goal to protect customers, employees, guests, and patients from the ever-present threat of communicable diseases. The patent-pending design reaches and purifies 100% of the surface area of personal items including masks, phones, keycards, badges, and other items placed properly within its chamber. Its convenient decontamination cycle—times ranging between 15-60 seconds—makes the device the perfect addition to sanitizing protocols within offices like Northwestern Mutual.
“We’re beginning to feel the momentum within our firm as we roll out the CelerPurus device,” said Dr. Jacob Scott, chief science officer at CelerPurus and inventor of the device. “It’s exciting to see a company like Northwestern Mutual, a leader in their own industry, lead the way in employee safety and well-being.”
Northwestern Mutual – Northern Ohio, is dedicated to helping customers make the most of their finances through its holistic planning process. They help individuals get closer to their dreams, guiding them financially as their lives and goals change.
About Northwestern Mutual
Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what’s most important. With $308.8 billion in total assets, $31.1 billion in revenues, and $2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.75 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $200 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 90 on the 2021 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the “World’s Most Admired” life insurance companies in 2021.
Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).
About CelerPurus
CelerPurus was developed when Dr. Scott, leader of the Theory Division at the Cleveland Clinic, identified a need in March 2020 at the on-set of the COVID-19 crisis. He had the vision to apply UVGI decontamination technology with a unique point-of-care solution combined with a novel 60-second decontamination application. He collaborated with engineer Ian Charnas of the Sears think[box] at Case Western Reserve University, and created the initial prototype that was transformed into an innovative and scalable solution for hospitals and businesses to use for the decontamination of masks and a range of personal items. For more information, visit www.celerpurus.com.
