State disciplines health care providers-R21-21

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department's Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website.

Benton County

In July 2021 the secretary of health granted the release of terms and conditions for certified nursing assistant Leeia L. Henderson aka Vicki L Reece (NC10054450).

Clark County

In July 2021 the Nursing Commission granted a licensed practical nurse credential to Cory Churner-Tisdale (LP61005435). Churner-Tisdale must comply with terms and conditions including participation in a substance abuse monitoring program.

In July 2021 the secretary of health denied the application of registered nursing assistant Autumn Marie MacGowan (NA61014902). MacGowan received Vicodin and Oxycontin from another staff member at a supported living facility where she worked. She also stated that she was seeking treatment for substance abuse. The Department of Health requested a substance use evaluation within 30 days and she failed to submit it.

Grays Harbor County

In July 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Natalie Joanna Pray (RN60921641) with unprofessional conduct. Pray allegedly failed to complete a substance abuse monitoring program, as was required.

King County

In July 2021 the Chiropractic Commission entered an agreed order with chiropractor Lyle Ardon Marcus-Love (CH00033833) and placed his license on probation for two years. Marcus-Love must comply with terms and conditions.

In July 2021 the Dental Commission granted the reinstatement request of registered dental assistant Leona B. Ragil (D160051733) and placed her license on probation for three years. Ragil must comply with terms and conditions.

In July 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged registered nursing assistant Deja Shay Washington (NA61007411) with unprofessional conduct. Washington allegedly used two patient’s debit cards to withdraw money and make unauthorized purchases for her own use and benefit, and failed to respond to department inquiries about the incidents.

In July 2021 the secretary of health granted the termination of probation for certified nursing assistant Kathy Y. Wood (NC10057339).

Kitsap County

In July 2021 the secretary of health granted the termination of probation for certified nursing assistant Marnette Keister (NC10069679).

Lewis County

In July 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Sequoiah Christal Fields (NC60630023) with unprofessional conduct. Fields allegedly charged $63 at Sally’s Beauty Supply on a client’s debit/credit card.

Pierce County

In July 2021 the Nursing Commission charged licensed practical nurse Christy Lee Bamberger (LP00048539) with unprofessional conduct. Bamberger allegedly failed to comply with a referral contract which required completion of a substance abuse monitoring program. She allegedly voluntarily withdrew from the program.

In July 2021 the secretary of health granted the release of terms and conditions for agency affiliated counselor Katie M. Person (CG60878753).

In July 2021 the Agency Affiliated Counselor Program charged agency affiliated counselor Charles W. Weigold (CG60815955) with unprofessional conduct. Weigold allegedly used intoxicating substances at work according to a report received by the department, and failed to reply to a department inquiry about the allegation.

Skagit County

In July 2021 the secretary of health granted the release of terms and conditions for registered nursing assistant and certified nursing assistant Barbara Ann Davis (NA60754182, NC60764408).

Snohomish County

In July 2021 the secretary of health granted the reinstatement of the license of certified nursing assistant Joseph Yatta Sesay (NC60533757).

Spokane County

In July 2021 the Nursing Assistant Program charged certified nursing assistant Crystal Lee Blake (NC60268855) with unprofessional conduct. Blake allegedly transferred money from a patient’s account, opened credit cards in the patient’s name and paid for her license renewal with the patient’s checking account. She also failed to respond to a department inquiry about the incidents.

Thurston County

In July 2021 the Veterinary Board of Governors entered an agreed order with veterinarian Ernest L. Grubb (VT00002306). Grubb must comply with terms and conditions including paying a fine and taking continuing education.

In July 2021 the Nursing Commission entered an agreed order and reinstated, with conditions, the license of licensed practical nurse Dara L. Gunstone (LP00050159).

Out of State

Idaho: In July 2021 the secretary of health granted the license application of substance use disorder professional trainee Nicole Karyn Titus (CO61161248) and placed it on probation for at least two years. Titus pleaded guilty to several crimes ranging from petit theft, forgery, grand theft, obtaining a controlled substance by deception, reckless driving and alcoholic beverage under 21 from 2001 to 2017.

Michigan: In July 2021 the Board of Osteopathic Medicine and Surgery Board entered an agreed order and permanently restricted the license of osteopathic physician Mark F. Guilfoyle (OP60703409). Guilfoyle was reprimanded by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine for practicing below the standard of care from 2015 through 2018 by failing to detect breast cancer in a number of patients who were later diagnosed with breast cancer. In addition to the reprimand, charges state that Guilfoyle was fined and is permanently restricted from reading and interpreting mammograms in New Hampshire.