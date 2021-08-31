Where Can I Get My Booster Vaccine?

Aug 31, 2021

By Steve Markenson, Director, Research & Insights, FMI

FMI fielded its U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends Tracker to gauge consumer sentiment about their shopping behavior the first week of August, and on August 2nd, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that the United States had met its milestone of 70% of adults vaccinated against COVID-19 (at least one shot). When FMI conducts shopper research, we strive to get a representative sample of Americans based on age, gender, race, ethnicity, income, region and household composition. Notably, when we looked at our August U.S. Grocery Shopper Trends Tracker data, we found that exactly 70% of respondents had received at least one COVID-19 vaccine. How is that for having a representative sample of Americans? But enough with the research geeky analysis, let’s get to the real insights.

So how did we get where we are with vaccines?

While many Americans took advantage of mass vaccination sites around the country to receive their shots (36%), many also received their vaccines at a pharmacy (26%) or doctor’s office (21%). One-in-eight Americans (13%) received their COVID-19 vaccine at a grocery store pharmacy.

While a majority of Americans would recommend that people in their community get vaccinated (64%), one in six (17%) would never give others advice about getting vaccinated. Similarly, one in six (17%) would never give advice to others about wearing a mask.

And where are we headed?

On August 20 th , the Biden Administration announced it is prepared to offer booster shots to all Americans beginning the week of September 20 th and starting eight months after an individual’s second dose. The plan applies to people who received the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and is contingent on authorization from the FDA as well as a review by CDC’s vaccine advisory committee.

, the Biden Administration announced it is prepared to offer booster shots to all Americans beginning the week of September 20 and starting eight months after an individual’s second dose. The plan applies to people who received the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and is contingent on authorization from the FDA as well as a review by CDC’s vaccine advisory committee. Regardless of vaccination status, more than one-half of Americans (53%) would definitely or be very likely to consider getting a COVID-19 vaccine or booster at their grocery store pharmacy.

Most (70%) of those who have already been vaccinated would definitely (49%) or be very likely (21%) to get their booster at a grocery store pharmacy.

As many vaccine sites have closed, will Americans turn to their grocery store pharmacy for this booster? They certainly seem more than willing to consider the option. Will the grocery store pharmacies be ready to handle this next wave? I expect that our grocery stores and their pharmacists will be ready to continue supporting the health and well-being of Americans in the face of COVID-19 as they have throughout the pandemic.