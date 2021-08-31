Professional Boxer Ve Shawn “Magic” Owens Fighting September 5th at The Armory in Minneapolis
Vegan fighter vying to record 13th win at Fight NightMINNEAPOLIS, USA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ve Shawn “Magic” Owens will step into the boxing ring on Sunday, September 5, for PBC Fight Night in Minneapolis. The event begins at 3:55 p.m. and will be held at The Armory. It will also be televised nationally on FOX.
Owens, a junior welterweight, will be taking on Michael Ogundo. Also on the card is a super welterweight showdown between Jesus Ramos Jr. and Brian Mendoza.
“Magic” Owens is from Minneapolis fighting out of the Circle of Discipline boxing gym. Owens has been a professional athlete for six years and has a record of 12 wins and two losses with 11 knockouts. He is entering his 15th match as a professional and is coming off of a TKO win over Joseph Francisco on June 27.
Owens was a stand-out amateur boxer, fighting in over 120 matches. He won 10 state and regional titles and multiple national titles. The 30-year-old is 5’10” and has a reach of 73.5 inches. He fights nonexclusively for PBC Boxing.
Owens credits hard work and choosing a vegan lifestyle three years ago with his success in the ring. He knows it takes discipline, focus, hard work and a healthy lifestyle to compete in professional sports.
“This game is not cut out for everyone,” Owens said in an Instagram post. “You can’t play boxing, you can’t call a timeout, you can’t ask for a sub, and you cannot fake an injury. Only the strong survive. Always stay focused and never let anything stop you from achieving your dreams.”
For more details about the September 5 event, visit minnesotaboxing.com/event/pbc-fight-night-in-minneapolis/. For more information on “Magic” Owens, follow him on www.instagram.com/veganbound/
