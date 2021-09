ASFA® and TeamUp Announce Strategic Partnership

ASFA Logo TeamUp Logo

The American Sports and Fitness Association® and TeamUp have launched a strategic partnership for fitness business providers.

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Sports and Fitness Associationis pleased to announce its new partnership with TeamUp of Palo Alto, Ca. ASFArecognizes the TeamUp team’s commitment to empowering fitness owners with premium management software As a leading provider for online fitness certifications , ASFArecognizes the need for high-quality management software for fitness professionals. ASFAappreciates the need to simplify business and logistical concerns of fitness professionals with management software, to help enhance both the fitness and wellness experience of their clients.Additionally, we are excited to proudly display TeamUp’s logo on ASFA’s Partner Page with other leaders in the industry such as MyCPR NOW™ - the leading online CPR/AED Certification provider, Human Kinetics - the leader in fitness texts and manuals provider, HPSO - the largest healthcare insurance provider and many others.