ASFA® and TeamUp Announce Strategic Partnership
The American Sports and Fitness Association® and TeamUp have launched a strategic partnership for fitness business providers.PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Sports and Fitness Association® is pleased to announce its new partnership with TeamUp of Palo Alto, Ca. ASFA® recognizes the TeamUp team’s commitment to empowering fitness owners with premium management software.
As a leading provider for online fitness certifications, ASFA® recognizes the need for high-quality management software for fitness professionals. ASFA® appreciates the need to simplify business and logistical concerns of fitness professionals with management software, to help enhance both the fitness and wellness experience of their clients.
Additionally, we are excited to proudly display TeamUp’s logo on ASFA’s Partner Page with other leaders in the industry such as MyCPR NOW™ - the leading online CPR/AED Certification provider, Human Kinetics - the leader in fitness texts and manuals provider, HPSO - the largest healthcare insurance provider and many others.
