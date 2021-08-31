Anti-Static Films Market Grows With Increased E-Commerce Penetration

Anti-Static Films Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing penetration of the e-commerce industry is expected to propel the growth of the anti-static films market in the forecast period. E-commerce refers to the purchase and sale of goods and services over an electronic network. Anti-static plastic films are available in a range of shapes and sizes, including bubble covers, films, and foams, and these films are commonly used by retailers to package electronics and non-electrical products. According to Finaria, a finance and investment company, the COVID-19 outbreak contributed to an increase in the number of global e-commerce users and resulted in 3.4 billion users in 2020, recording a growth of 9.5% compared to 2019. The total number of e-commerce users worldwide is predicted to reach 3.8 billion in 2021 and 4.9 billion in 2025. Moreover, as per the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the e-commerce industry in India is anticipated to reach $200 billion by the end of 2020. Therefore, the increasing penetration of e-commerce drives the growth of the anti-static films market.

The global anti-static films market size is expected to grow from $480.04 million in 2020 to $509.35 million in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The anti-static films market is expected to reach $643.58 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.

North America was the largest region in the anti-static films market in 2020. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Major players in the anti-static films industry are Achilles Corporation, Toyobo Co. Ltd., Kolon Industries Inc., Mitsubishi Polyester Film, Toray Plastics Inc., Wiman Corporation, Saint-Gobain, Klockner Pentaplast Group, Blueridge Films Inc., and Unitika Ltd.

TBRC’s global anti-static films market report is segmented by material type into Polyethylene (PE), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), others, by application into bags and pouches, liners, wraps, tapes, clamshells, others, and by industry vertical into electronics, pharmaceutical and healthcare, automotive, others.

Anti-Static Films Global Market Report 2021 - By Material Type (Polyethylene (PE), Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)), By Application (Bags And Pouches, Liners, Wraps, Tapes, Clamshells), By Industry Vertical (Electronics, Pharmaceutical And Healthcare, Automotive), COVID-19 Growth And Change is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides anti-static films market overview, forecast anti-static films market size and growth for the whole market, anti-static films market segments, and geographies, anti-static films market trends, anti-static films market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

