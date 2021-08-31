Tawnee Chasny’s “Carlton: Down Sized” is a Fast-paced, Nail-biting, Perfect-for-a-Stay-at-Home Read
Tawnee perfectly captures the emotions of a man lost in his life but is trying to redeem himself while fighting off evil people on the sideline.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Carlton believes that nothing could cause ripples in his stable life. That's what he thought, and he thought wrong because in life, nothing is certain, and surely, nothing stays the same forever.
Carlton dedicated a decade of his life working for a company, only to get laid off after a merger and acquisition. Desperate to recollect his life, he sells all his belongings and travels north to visit his relatives and figure out the rest on his way. However, what was supposed to be a liberating and carefree ride down the coast turned into a nightmare that Carlton may not wake up from. He becomes an eye-witness to a horrendous crime, but he loses his memory, and the fugitives are chasing his tail.
Indeed, the main character is overpowered by evil forces, but the people he meets provide him with mystical advice as an intervention to his problem. Will Carlton regain his memory and put an end to the evil deeds of his enemies, or will they catch up to him before he has the chance to remember everything? Find out in Tawnee Chasny's “Carlton: Down Sized.”
Donna Chasny, Tawnee, was a skills instructor in an aerospace company for 20 years before retiring. She pursued writing, with her constant travels serving as the backdrop of her stories. In addition to writing, Donna enjoyed drawing abstract shapes, and she would paint large versions of her favorite squiggles, her word for her doodles. Fascinated by her late wife’s squiggles, Kennar has a fair-sized collection of them. Aside from “Carlton: Down Sized,” Tawnee also wrote “Ting!: The Silent Warning.”
To know more about Tawnee and her works, readers may visit www.authordonnachasny.com.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses.
Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
