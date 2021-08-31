Tawnee Chasny’s “Carlton: Down Sized” is a Thriller Novel that One Shouldn’t Miss
Tawnee's “Carlton: Down Sized” is a chock-full of adventures and mysteries throughout the character’s journey.COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After working for over a decade, Carlton finds himself unemployed due to the company’s downsizing. Carrying retirement plans from the company and his earned savings, he embarks on a journey north to rediscover and redefine himself. Carlton’s clear-cut narrative, reactions, and traits ring true to readers who feel lost in their tracks.
However, Carlton’s life gets worse from there. Mysterious events start to unravel. First, he witnesses something he shouldn’t—four fugitives rob a drug store and kidnap and murders the owner’s granddaughter. Second, Carlton loses his memory after narrowly escaping from the criminals. The lost memories of Carlton that continue to haunt him give off a thrilling feel topped off with the ruthless criminals tracking down Carlton before he recovers his memories.
“Carlton: Down Sized” is an exhilarating chase. Will Carlton recover his memories before the fugitives get to him? If Carlton was alone, that is most likely. However, with the help from twins with paranormal abilities, sharp police officers and investigators, and a whole community behind his back, Carlton might recover his memories after all—and finally, rediscover and redefine himself.
Donna Chasny, as recalled by her husband, was ambitious, creative, iron-willed, and a perfectionist. She was a skills instructor at an aerospace company and received training from the Naval Weapons Center in China Lake, California. However, Donna always liked to write, paint, read, or draw in her spare time. After retiring from her professional duties, she took to full writing. She penned two novels under her nom de plume—Tawnee— “Carlton: Down Sized” and “Ting!: The Silent Warning.”
Tawnee, with her words, paints a backdrop of vivid sceneries, narrates from the point-of-view of a wandering man, and builds up tension that keeps readers on the edge of their seats.
Visit the author's website at www.authordonnachasny.com to know more about her and her book.
