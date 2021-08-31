Crossvale Now Hiring Talent in the United States and Spain

One of the nation's best in rethinking digital transformation is hiring.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crossvale, a Red Hat APEX Partner, announced today that it is now hiring talent in the United States and Spain.

“It’s our ongoing mission to hire and retain the best talent on earth,” said Todd Millard, vice president of sales and spokesperson for Crossvale. “We are one team – working together to create things that aren’t possible alone. We each bring our own special craft and perspective to any endeavor, and together, we create magic. If you believe you have what it takes to join our passionate and skilled team, check out our open opportunities here.”

Positions include senior applications development consultant, infrastructure engineer, software engineer, senior cloud infrastructure consultant, senior OpenShift and DevOps consultant, iOS engineer, android engineer, automation test engineer, react developer, and more.

Millard went on to invite individuals to connect with Crossvale on its Facebook Page.

As to how current employees rate Crossvale’s work environment, Victor Dendere, a senior accountant, described it as a company of choice.

"The past three and a half years have been exciting, marked by career growth and exciting challenges,” Dendere said before adding, “I always look forward to a day at work because it's never boring. It's one big family with very friendly team members spread across the world and a supportive management team that recognizes and supports excellency.”

David Fox of Director Solutions at Crossvale, noted that Crossvale has a culture that focuses on the growth of each employee.

“No matter if you are a new developer or enterprise architect, we create a custom plan to help you develop the skills you need to be the best you can," said Fox.

But that’s not all. Carissa Vermillion, Accounting Manager at Crossvale, said, “I love working at Crossvale. Every day, there is something new and different. It allows me to continue to learn and grow as a professional."

In addition to hiring talent in the United States and Spain, Crossvale was recently named Customer Solution Success Partner of the Year by Red Hat, Inc., the world's leading provider of open-source solutions. The award is part of the annual Red Hat North America Partner Awards, which aims to honor partners for continued efforts to support customers on the path to IT modernization and open hybrid cloud.

Crossvale was honored for its dedication to providing innovative open-source solutions to customers in the commercial sector. Specifically, Crossvale was recognized for the outstanding use of the Red Hat platforms in developing uniquely tailored solutions to meet specific customer needs and improve efficiency and productivity.

Red Hat's North America Partner Awards honor both commercial and public sector partners for successfully delivering innovative open-source solutions to customers. Honorees were recognized for outstanding performance in 2020 across several categories that span Red Hat's open hybrid cloud portfolio and their continued dedication to delivering customer success.

