Tokenization Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 2437.7 Million By 2027 At A Cagr Of 12.5% - Valuates Reports

Tokenization Market

Tokenization Market Report

The increasing need to stay compliant with regulations and the growing need to ensure continuous customer experience as well as reduced fraud levels.

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Tokenization market size is projected to reach USD 2437.7 million by 2027, from USD 1035.1 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.5% during 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of tokenization market size are the increasing need to stay compliant with regulations and the growing need to ensure continuous customer experience as well as reduced fraud levels.

Inquire for Sample:

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE TOKENIZATION MARKET SIZE
The payment industry is making strides in promoting new payment form factors that require increased protection against counterfeiting, account misuse, and other types of fraud. For card-not-present, card-present, and hybrid transaction environments, protection is therefore required to help reduce unauthorized use of cardholder account data and avoid cross-channel fraud.

Tokenization is commonly used to protect payment card data so that merchants can reduce their obligations under PCI DSS. This feature is expected to drive the growth of tokenization market size during the forecast period.

Companies that accept credit and debit cards must comply with the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). Tokenization makes it significantly simpler to achieve and sustain compliance with industry regulations. PCI DSS aims to minimize confidential data retention and securely control its storage and deletion. By never letting sensitive cardholder data enter the systems in the first place, tokenization meets this crucial requirement. This feature is, in turn, expected to fuel the tokenization market size.

The rising technological advancements are expected to increase the growth of tokenization market size. From the stable in-store point of sale acceptance to on-the-go payments, from conventional e-commerce to a new wave of in-app payments, tokenization makes it simpler and safer than ever to pay with smartphones. For example, The rising popularity of in-store payments with your customers' mobile devices features tokenization. When customers pay with a mobile wallet like Apple Pay or Google Pay, their personal credit card information is stored as a token on their phone. With the extra layer of biometric protection and other advanced authentication methods, additional security comes from smartphones themselves.

Other major trends driving the growth of tokenization market size are increased alignment of customers towards contactless payments and rising demand for cloud-based tokenization solutions and services.

Inquire For Regional Report:

Tokenization By Type
0 Hardware
0 Software
O Services

Tokenization By Application
0 BFSI
0 IT & Telecom
0 Government
0 Hospitality & Transportation
0 Military & Defense
0 Others

Tokenization By Region
0 North America
0 Europe
0 Asia-Pacific
0 Latin America
0 Middle East & Africa
0 Rest of Middle East & Africa

Tokenization By Company
0 Gemalto
0 Symantec
0 Hewlett-Packard Enterprises
0 Ciphercloud
0 Futurex
0 Protegrity
0 TokenEx
0 Thales e-Security
0 First Data Corporation (FDC)
0 Global Payments
0 Visa (CyberSource)
0 Rambus

View Full Report: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-26Y3935/global-tokenization

Similar Reports
Global Asset Tokenization Software Market - https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-18Y2353/global-asset-tokenization-software

Global Tokenized Securities Market - https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-16R1135/global-tokenized-securities

Mobile Payment Market - https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-1X119/mobile-payments

Fintech Blockchain Market - https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Auto-23W2992/global-fintech-blockchain

Global Internet security market - https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/ALLI-Auto-1D40/internet-security

Valuates Sales
Valuates Reports
+1 425-388-2538
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Tokenization Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 2437.7 Million By 2027 At A Cagr Of 12.5% - Valuates Reports

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Valuates Sales
Valuates Reports
+1 425-388-2538
Company/Organization
Valuates Reports
k647 brigade cosmopolis, whitefield main road
Bengaluru, 560066
India
+1 425-388-2538
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Valuates offers an extensive collection of market research reports that helps companies to take strategical decisions to stay ahead of the market competition. For us, quality is everything. We partner with leading publishers to deliver superior reports to our customers. Our team of seasoned market research analysts will help identify your company needs and assist you with their expertise to pick the best report from our vast report repository.

Valuates Reports

More From This Author
Tokenization Market Size is Projected To Reach USD 2437.7 Million By 2027 At A Cagr Of 12.5% - Valuates Reports
UV Disinfection Equipment Market Size to Reach USD 5.7 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 17.1% | Valuates Reports
Application Security Market Size to Reach USD 33,941.00 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 18.7% | Valuates Reports
View All Stories From This Author