StarzSoft KeyPass New Update is Available: Bypass iCloud Activation Lock Easily

StarzSoft has just released the new version of KeyPass, it helps remove iCloud activation lock in easy steps and it is real work for most iPhones and iPad.

THE UNITED STATES, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- StarzSoft has just released a new version of KeyPass. It helps you easily bypass the iCloud activation lock from iPhone/iPad/iPod Touch, thus it will never be a problem anymore when you need to use an iOS device without an iCloud password.

The iOS device always comes with a high price, that’s why many people tend to purchase a second-hand one from Amazon or other platforms. However, lots of sellers had forgotten to remove the iCloud account before they sent the idevice to the buyer. That’s why StarzSoft update their iPhone password unlock tool to contain the new feature: remove iCloud activation lock without password.

What are the new features of StarzSoft KeyPass?

1. Remove iCloud activation lock without Apple ID/Password

KeyPass helps unlock iCloud activation lock in various situations:

-Reset the iPhone but request the previous Apple ID to login

-iPhone is erased by hacker and Apple ID password has been changed

-Got a second-hand iPhone but don’t the iCloud password

2. Remove previous Apple ID

After removing the iCloud activation lock, the previous Apple ID will no longer be linked to your idevice, you can log in with another iCloud account to access your iPhone/iPad/iPod touch without password issues.

3. Reset iPhone without Apple ID

After using StarzSoft KeyPass, you can easily reset your iPhone when you forgot the Apple ID password.

4. Compatible with Latest iOS System

StarzSoft KeyPass supports iPhone 5s - iPhone X with iOS 12.0 and later, there is a need to worry about the latest version of the iOS system not working.

Price and Availability:

You can download the free version to have a try and check if your device is able to use the software. The detailed price is as below:

1 Device: $29.95

3 Devices: $39.95

Unlimited Devices: $89.95

Learn more at: https://www.starzsoft.com/iphone-unlocker/

About StarzSoft Software

Starzsoft is founded in 2016 by a group of tech enthusiasts who are hoping to create amazing PC software and mobile apps that help make our digital life better. We put customers' needs in the first place and are dedicated to satisfying them.

Disclaimer: This product is for personal use only. Commercial use or illegal use is strictly forbidden.

