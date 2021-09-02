Trade Finance Market Size is expected to reach $10987510 Million by 2027 | Valuates Reports
In terms of service types, In 2019, the proportion of Letters of Credit is the largest market share, accounting for about 39%.BANGALORE, INDIA, September 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Valuates Reports published a new report, titled, The global Trade Finance market size is projected to reach US$ 10987510 million by 2027, from US$ 7616520 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2021-2027
Approximately 80 to 90% of world trade is dependent on trade finance, which includes trade credit and guarantees. Exporters and importers from less-developed countries have to pay very high fees, which raise their exchange costs, whereas low-interest rates and fees offered by international banks favor traders from developed countries.
This report focuses on global trade finance market size, future forecasts, growth opportunities, key markets, and key players. The aims of the study are to present the growth of Trade Finance in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, and Central & South America.
TRENDS INFLUENCING THE TRADE FINANCE MARKET SIZE
Increasing worldwide import and export is the main factor that is expected to increase the trade finance market size during the forecast period.
Developing technologies such as optical character recognition (OCR) to read container numbers, radio frequency identification (RFID), and quick response (QR) codes to identify and track shipments, enhance the digitization of trading documents, and in turn, is expected to act as a catalyst for the growth of trading finance market size.
Strategic development and the implementation of structuring and pricing methods are expected to provide growth opportunities for the trade finance market size.
The key players include BNP Paribas, Bank of China, Citigroup Inc, China Exim Bank, ICBC, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Mizuho Financial Group,Standard Chartered, MUFG, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Credit Agricole, Commerzbank, HSBC, Riyad Bank, Saudi British Bank, ANZ, EBRD, Japan Exim Bank, Banque Saudi Fransi, Afreximbank, AlAhli Bank, Export-Import Bank of India; the Value of top ten manufacturers accounts about 14% of the total Value in 2019.
In terms of revenue, the LAMEA region dominated the trade finance sector in 2018 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period due to higher oil production and large-scale exports, and agency finance services. Moreover, the U.S. export and agency funding strengthens export opportunities by engaging in large-scale project planning activities and developing sustainable infrastructure that contributes to regional economic development.
Europe is projected to rise at the fastest pace in the forecast period due to the involvement of export credit agencies (ECA) conducting foreign trade, strengthening government policy, and facilitating trade across the globe.
Trade Finance Market Segment by Type
o Letters of Credit
o Guarantees
o Supply Chain Finance
o Factoring
o Documentary Collection
o Other
Trade Finance Market Segment by Application
o Finance
o Energy
o Power Generation
o Transport
o Renewables
o Metals & Non Metallic Minerals
o Other
