Gibson County Man Arrested, Charged in Double Murder

MILAN – A joint investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office, with the support of the United States Marshals Service Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force, has resulted in the arrest of a Milan man in connection with a double homicide.

On August 23rd, at the request of 28th District Attorney General Frederick Agee, TBI special agents joined the Gibson County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a double homicide at a home in the 100 block of Wilburn Nelson Road in Milan. The deceased individuals were identified as Diamond Love (DOB: 3/28/01), who resided at the address, and Marcus Smith Jr. (DOB: 5/16/00) of Humboldt.

During the course of the investigation, agents and investigators developed information that identified Frederick Yates Jr. (DOB: 7/5/01) as the person responsible for the deaths and secured warrants for his arrest on two counts of First Degree Murder, two counts of Possession of a Firearm with Intent to Go Armed, and one count of Especially Aggravated Burglary.

Today, with the assistance of the United States Marshals Service Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force and the Catoosa County (GA) Sheriff’s Office, Yates was taken into custody in Ringgold, Georgia.