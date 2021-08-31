Capaccio’s Strategic Approach and Partnerships Accelerate Vaccine Production

Massachusetts firm works with producers of COVID vaccine to build infrastructures to help them accelerate production.

MARLBOROUGH, MA, USA, August 31, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Capaccio Environmental Engineering (www.capaccio.com), which helps companies of all sizes respond to industry and business transitions, today announced its ongoing partnerships with the leading producers of the COVID vaccines and other life-saving mRNA medicines.

Working together with these companies, Capaccio’s environmental engineering services have helped them build infrastructures that allowed them to accelerate production of the vaccines safely and accurately.

Specifically, Capaccio has been providing the expertise needed, from both environmental and infrastructure points of view, on how the companies could best, and quickly, scale up production. The team at Capaccio has ensured environmental, health and safety solutions were considered and implemented, and has designed and introduced a dashboard that allows better measurements and predictive outcomes throughout the process.

The foundation of Capaccio’s work over the last 30 years led to its selection by top firms involved in vaccine production. Capaccio has demonstrated its readiness for such a monumental task based on its well-established track record of success.

“We’re proud to partner with these companies on this significant undertaking,” said Lisa F. Wilk, P.E., CEO of Capaccio. “The work they do is vital, and we are honored to work with them to help them get this vaccine – and future life-saving medicines – out to as many people as quickly and as safely as possible.”



About Capaccio

Founded in 1992, Capaccio Environmental Engineering, Inc. has helped companies of all sizes respond to industry and business transitions in order to continuously improve, stay competitive, and move the needle. Their mission of helping industry and the environment prosper guides their efforts in the environmental, health and safety space, as does their core values of integrity, dedication, commitment and responsiveness.



