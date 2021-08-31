Silicon Valley Institute Announces Continuation of Online Consults for Bay Area Hair Restoration
Silicon Valley Hair Institute, a team of hair transplant specialists in the Bay Area, is announcing their continued commitment to online consults on hair loss.
— Miguel Canales, MD
"We've noticed many of our patients prefer online consultations for their hair loss consultations," explained Miguel Canales, MD. "We understand why. It can save on gas and accommodate a busy schedule. In response, we are going to continue to meet with people virtually to discuss their hair restoration issues."
Local residents ready to speak to Bay Area hair loss specialists can review the virtual consultation page at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/virtual/. The clinic supports hair transplantation and treatment options for men and women in the San Francisco Bay Area. Residents desiring an in-person no-obligation consultation can also visit intake centers in Foster City and Palo Alto. If a man or woman prefers to book an online meeting from home, however, the option will continue to be available. Dr. Miguel Canales manages hair restoration surgery for both men and women. Services include the following: female hair transplantation, robotic hair transplant surgery, FUE/FUT technologies, and micro-pigmentation. Interested persons can review the updated page at the Palo Alto clinic at https://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/directions-from-palo-alto-hair-transplant/.
BAY AREA HAIR LOSS SPECIALISTS KEEP VISITS ACCESSIBLE AND ONLINE
Here is the background on this release. Online physician visits spiked during shelter-in-place. Persons in need of medical support yet concerned about public spaces might have appreciated the benefits of speaking to a doctor from home. As the Bay Area continues to open up and gain access to clinics, some residents may prefer to continue virtual medical visits. The best Bay Area hair loss specialists can help accommodate men and women struggling with thinning hair. The Silicon Valley Hair Institute is committed to providing online clinic visits for the Bay Area community. An expert hair surgeon can confidentially discuss robotic hair transplant surgery, womens' hair loss, and male pattern baldness from the privacy of home.
ABOUT THE SILICON VALLEY HAIR INSTITUTE
Silicon Valley Hair Institute (http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/), under the leadership of top-rated California hair transplant surgeon Dr. Miguel Canales - is one of the best robotic hair transplant clinics in the San Francisco Bay Area. Dr. Canales provides both the FUT (FUT (Follicular Unit Transplant at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fut-surgery/) and FUE hair transplant (Follicular Unit Extraction at http://siliconvalleyhairinstitute.com/fue-hair-transplant/) procedures. Dr. Canales is a top-rated hair transplant specialist for Bay Area residents. The Silicon Valley Hair Institute specializes in hair loss and hair restoration needs in San Francisco, San Jose, and the Silicon Valley Peninsula (Sunnyvale, Mountain View, Palo Alto, Los Altos, Menlo-Atherton, Redwood City, and beyond.). Dr. Canales also specializes in aesthetic hair restoration for females seeking eyebrow transplantation or hairline advancements.
