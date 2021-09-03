MyQuickFill’s Executive Development Program Offers Valuable Experience to Ambitious Young People
MyQuickFill launched its Executive Development Program this year. The founders of this logistics start up company envisioned that they would be able to provide students with valuable industry experience to give them an edge in a job market where even college grads face unemployment and find it difficult to place in an industry job.
MyQuickFill offers internship opportunities in almost every aspect of its business like marketing, sales, public relations, and copywriting. These positions are not just limited to filling out a list of tasks, but rather, interns are encouraged to take on their own initiatives and provide input in the company’s operations. Interning at a startup company, these interns are given the chance to not only gain industry experience, but also see how a company operates at its core.
The Executive Development Program, aligned with its goals, currently has a range of interns part of the program including college undergraduates and adults looking to reenter the job market. The level of involvement interns have at MyQuickFill is extremely difficult to get in such a competitive job market, which makes interning at MyQuickFill a valuable opportunity.
Leisha Garg, a rising junior in high school who plans on majoring in marketing, remarked, “The Executive Development Program here at MyQuickFill has allowed me to truly understand how public relations and marketing in general works. Before, I was unsure what career to pursue, but now I have some clarity.”
Prospective interns can apply by sending a copy of their resume, cover letter, portfolio, and other supporting documents to info@myquickfill.com. Additional information about open roles can be found at: https://myquickfill.com/internships/.
